Guide to Bike Month In and Around Cary

Cary, NC – May is Bike Month in Cary and across the Triangle. If you are a cyclist or just enjoy taking your bike on trails, here are some of the Bike Month events going on in and around Cary.

Educational Rides

Bike to School Day is on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Starting early in the morning, students at participating schools will gather together and get their bikes inspected, learn maintenance and safety tips, and then ride to their schools. To find out if your school is a part of this, or if you want to register it, go to their website.

Cary Public Safety Day is on Sunday, May 21, 2017. In Downtown Cary, there will be a chance to meeting with Cary fire and police to learn and talk about bike safety, plus Bike Cary booths, a kid’s zone, food trucks and more, all starting at noon.

Local Bike Rides

Bike to Work Pit Stop is a kick-off for Bike to Work Week on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Cary train depot. It starts at 7 AM with talks with town planners, check out the new bike lockers, learn about GoCary’s new bike program, enter a free giveaway and more.

The Black Creek Greenway Bike Ride is a collective bike ride from Academy Street to the Old Reedy Creek Road trailhead. It starts at 1:30 PM and takes place on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Raleigh Bike Events

Bike MS Picnic and Ride is a fun afternoon bike ride with other people with time for a lunch in the middle. Also, learn about the group Bike MS, all on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 AM, meeting at Anderson Point Park.

The Dorothea Dix Park Ride is a bike ride all through Raleigh’s parks and greenways, starting at Eliza Pool Park. It begins at 8:30 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Durham Bike Events

The Durham Bike Co-op is having its 10 year anniversary ride. It starts at the Durham Bike Co-op and goes around previous important biking locations around the city, starting at 4 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Doughman is a bike ride around Durham’s restaurants, with biking activities and food trucks all around. It starts at 8 AM on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the intersection of Ninth and Perry Street.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Vivera Siregar and Damian Gadal.