Weekend Events: Herbfest, Live Music and More

Cary, NC – It’s another busy Spring weekend in Cary, with many musical performances, local crafts and the annual Herbfest event.

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Live at Lunch is back in Downtown Cary, with the country duo The Rory John Zak Duo performing at Fidelity Plaza at the intersection of Academy and Chatham Street. The concert starts at 11:30 AM, with benches set up for visitors to sit and each lunch.

For any pet owners, West Regional Library is holding a class on how to foster a stronger relationship with a pet and communication, run by trainers from All Dogs Allowed. The class starts at 7 PM with registration online.

The Cary Theater is starting a showing of two new independent movies this weekend. On Thursday, comedy The Last Word is playing at 2 and 7 PM. And at 9:30 PM, it’s the Japanese drama After The Storm.

Friday, May 5, 2017

Parent Chats is a chance for parents to talk with a member of the Wake County Board of Education. Bill Fletcher will be meeting with parents, and anyone else, at the Cary Chamber of Commerce at 1 PM.

Wine Away Friday is a live music event at Chatham Hill Winery, with guitarist Andrew Kasab performing. There will be wine for sampling or for a glass at Chatham Hill Winery and you can either sit inside or outside, starting at 6 PM.

The Cary Town Band is performing a series of “May” themed songs at the Cary Arts Center. These songs include tunes related to Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, International Tuba Day (which is May 5) and more. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Local band The Lounge Doctors will be performing at Abbey Road at 9 PM. This band will be playing a mix of classic rock and blues songs.

Saturday, May 6, 2017

En Plein Air is an outdoor painting event all around Cary. Join other artists in Downtown Cary and on Cary’s greenways and trails for this painting event on Saturday, with an auction for the art on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Herbfest is a yearly garden and produce event at the Page-Walker History and Arts Center, with crafts, food, gardening supplies and herbs all for sale. The event starts at 9 AM.

The Sirens of Spring Tour is coming to the Cary Theater, with musicians Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla and Naked Blue all performing. The show is presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, May 7, 2017

The Mayton Inn is holding a market for locally made arts and crafts by creators in the area. Attendance is free and there will be giveaways, with the market starting at noon.

The Fine Arts League of Cary is participating in the teen art show at Meredith College, with students from Cary showing their art at a reception there. It takes place in the Gaddy Hamrick Gallery and starts at 1 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a class on how to succeed in college after a long absence. This workshop will show ways to balance work, home life and school, starting at 2 PM with registration online.

Around the Triangle

Meymandi Concert Hall in Downtown Raleigh is holding a performance of the classic musical The Pirates of Penzance. The shows take place at 8 PM on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, with an additional 3 PM performance on Saturday.

Art in the Evening is a free live concert at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. On Friday, May 5, Ed Stephenson and the Paco Band will be performing at 5:30 PM.

The Concert Singers of Cary are performing at Durham’s Carolina Theatre. Together with the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, they will be performing classic Italian opera, composed by Gioachino Rossini and Giuseppe Verdi, starting at 3 PM on Sunday, May 7.

