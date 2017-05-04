Quick Dinner Recipe: Thai Yellow Curry Chicken

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – In Cary, we are fortunate to have access to lots of international food. This recipe for Thai Yellow Curry Chicken is delicious, versatile, cheap and cooks in about 20 minutes.

Description

Frozen boneless chicken thighs or breasts, any fresh vegetables you have lying around the house, a can of beans or chickpeas and half a jar of Thai Yellow Curry sauce.

It’s kind of a fusion recipe, adding the Mediterranean touch with the beans or chickpeas. The reason is that any proper rice takes at least 35 minutes to cook, but the canned beans only need 15 minutes to simmer in the sauce.

This is a one-pan dish and I cook it all in a cast iron skillet.

To see the full recipe, go to FoodCary.com.

Story by Hal Goodtree. Photo by Sriram Bala.