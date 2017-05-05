2017 Guide to Summer in Cary

Cary, NC – Something about warm weather brings out all the big events. This Summer, plan out all the fun things going on in Cary with our guide to the season.

Concerts at Koka Booth Amphitheater

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

All this Summer, the large outdoor theater and venue in Cary will have concerts big and small, as well as other festivals and movie screenings.

Hob Nob Jazz Series

This is live jazz by nationally recognized artists. With only four concerts left in the series, make sure you get a ticket and check it out. Shows start at 5:30 PM on Wednesdays

May 10 – Yolanda Rabun

May 17 – Mint Julep Jazz Band

May 24 – Peter Lamb and the Wolves

May 31 – Marcus Anderson

Details: Hob Nob Jazz Series

NC Symphony SummerFest

The North Carolina Symphony comes to Cary to perform. Some are classical concerts, others partner with bands and singers to create a unique show. Shows start at 7:30 PM

May 27 – New World Symphony

June 3 – Romantic Broadway

June 9 – Classics Under The Stars

June 10 – A Space Spectacular

June 17 – An Evening in France

June 24 – A Night of Beethoven

June 30 – Steep Canyon Rangers

July 1 – Appalachian Spring

July 7 – The Music of U2

Details: NC Symphony Summerfest

Other Concerts and Movie Screenings

May 21 – Triangle Brass Band w/ Triangle Youth Bands Perform the Music of John Williams

May 28 – Triangle Wind Ensemble Perform the Best of Broadway

June 2 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)

June 7 – Paul Simon

June 8 – La La Land (PG-13)

June 16 – The Secret Life of Pets (PG)

June 23 – The Lego Batman Movie (PG)

June 28 – John Mellencamp with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter

June 29 – The Jungle Book (PG)

July 8 – Sturgill Simpson

July 14 – Moana (PG)

July 15 – Beach Party with Jackie Gore and North Tower Band

July 21 – Sing (PG)

August 4 – Finding Dory (PG)

August 10 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (PG-13)

Ticket prices and times vary. Details: Booth Amphitheater

Music and Comedy at the Cary Theater

122 E. Chatham St., Cary

In addition to showing movies, The Cary Theater hosts performances by musicians and stand-up comedians.

May 6 – Sirens of Spring: Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla and Naked Blue, presented by Six String

May 13 – Comedy with Collin Moulton and Andrew George

May 31 – A Series of Fortunate Events, Documentary and Concert, presented by Arts Access

June 9 – Chuck Brodsky and Wyatt Easterling, presented by Six String

June 17 – Comedy with Andy Woodhull and Jennie Stencel

June 23 – David LaMotte and Bill West, presented by Six String

July 28 – Cliff Eberhardt, Louise Mosrie and Dean Driver, presented by Six String

Details: Cary Theater

Fest in the West

200 Brooks Park Ln, Cary

This is the second year of CaryCitizen’s Fest in the West event, and this year looks to be bigger than ever. There will be live music, art vendors, food trucks, local beer vendors, a kids’ zone, contests and much more.

2017’s Fest in the West takes place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex, starting at noon on Saturday, May 20.

Details: Fest in the West

Food Events

People in Cary love their food and all the different kinds we have around us in the populous and diverse Triangle. Here are some of the food events going on in Cary.

Downtown Chowdown

Chatham Street, Downtown Cary

This is Downtown Cary’s food truck rodeo, with dozens of food trucks lining Chatham Street, including beer and wine vendors, with live music included. They run from 12:30 to 5 PM, on Sundays June 25 and July 30.

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

This is a yearly festival at Koka Booth Amphitheater that lasts Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29. There will be music, beer, bourbon, barbecue, cigars, contests and more.

Arts and Crafts

Cary has lots of artists and artisans and the town has multiple events to highlight these creators and give residents a chance to shop and see what people in their community have made.

Lazy Daze

316 N. Academy St., Cary

Cary’s long-standing arts and crafts festival, Lazy Daze is now two days, with vendors all over Cary Town Hall Campus. There will also be live music and food and beer vendors. This year, Lazy Daze is on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.

Details: Lazy Daze

Downtown Food and Flea

200 S. Academy St., Cary

In Ashworth Village, every second Sunday at noon, there is a flea market with local arts and crafts as well as food. And you can hear live music from local musicians as well.

Details: Downtown Food and Flea

Final Friday Art Loop

In galleries, museums, town buildings and more all across Cary, there will be receptions for artist exhibits. They start at 6 PM on every last Friday of the month, with opportunities to meet the artists and often refreshments will be provided.

Details: Art Loop

Free Concerts

All across the Spring and Summer, there are free outdoor concert events in Cary and Morrisville. At these shows, you can bring your own picnic and sit down and enjoy the shows.

Live at Lunch – Downtown Cary, Thursdays at 11:30 AM

Live in the District – Park West Village, Thursdays at 6:30 PM

Sertoma Concert Series – Bond Park, Saturdays at 7 PM

Wind Down Wednesdays – Waverly Place, Wednesdays at 6 PM

Check out these concert series for specific details and dates. For more information, check out our Guide to (Free) Outdoor Music in Cary.

Other Events and Festivals

Independence Day

On Independence Day, July 4, there will be events across town, with larger celebrations at Bond Park and Koka Booth Amphitheater.

801 High House Rd., Cary

Starting at 8 AM at Bond Park, there will be a fishing tournament with prizes for largest and smallest fish caught. Then, at 10:30 AM, there will be a parade starting at the Kiwanis Shelter. And at 11 AM, there will be various contests at the Bond Park Boathouse, from watermelon-eating to sidewalk decorating and more.

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

Starting at 3 PM, Koka Booth Amphitheater will open up to guests and there will be fun events such as scavenger hunts and a Ferris wheel. Then, at 5:45 PM, the Cary Town Band will begin performing, followed by the NC Symphony at 7:30 PM, playing patriotic music followed by a fireworks display. And it is free to attend.

Ritmo Latino Festival

316 N. Academy St., Cary

Ritmo Latino Festival is an annual celebration of Latino and Hispanic culture, presented by Diamante, Inc. and the Town of Cary. There will be music, food, dancing, vendors and much more, starting at noon on Saturday, May 13.

Celebration of Bluegrass

119 Ambassador Loop, Cary

This is a free concert at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center. See students from the Pinecone Bluegrass Camp perform for free, starting at 6 PM on June 23.

Bands, Bites and Boats

801 High House Rd., Cary

This is a new event at the Bond Park Boathouse. See live music by local bands, with a food truck at each event. And, there are after-hours paddle boat rentals that you can take and ride around the lake on. They start at 5 PM, with dates varying across the months.

Details: Bands, Bites and Boats

Wheels on Academy

Academy Street, Downtown Cary

This is the sixth annual Wheels on Academy event, with vintage and unique cars lining the street for visitors to admire and inspect. There will also be large emergency vehicles and trucks for children to climb on and touch. Food and entertainment included, starting at 9 AM on Saturday, May 20.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Brian Speice, Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.