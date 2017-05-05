Fest in the West: Western Cary’s Own Festival

Cary, NC – In just two weeks, Western Cary will enjoy a festival in its own backyard, Fest in the West, created by CaryCitizen in partnership with the Town of Cary.

The second annual Fest in the West will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex, 7445 Green Hope School Rd., just off I-540 in the area of Cary growing by leaps and bounds with new subdivisions, townhomes and apartment complexes.

What IS Fest in the West?

Fest in the West promises to bring together what festival-goers like the most: Live music, food trucks, arts & crafts, beer and fun for kids. Throw in a couple of community-building contests, a tractor, a model T and live art and you get the idea. There’s literally something for everyone. The theme is western/rural with cowboy hats and boots optional to festival-goers. Admission and parking are free.

The Line Up

If you enjoy music and follow many of the local area bands, you may know some of the entertainers we have booked for the WakeMed Main Stage. The Whisky Runners are the headliners with Tom Teachout & Friends, The Lounge Doctors and the Martin County Ramblers filling the bill.

What could be more fun than a few contests? Sign up for the Edward Jones Hillbilly Horseshoes or the Orangetheory Pie Eating Contest, which will take place during musical breaks. It’s free to compete and winners will be awarded unique trophies.

Food Trucks!

The Food Truck Rodeo will take place in one of the large parking areas adjacent to the field where the balance of the festival activities will take place. Thanks to the Town of Cary, patrons will enjoy picnic table seating in the area. There’s a great assortment of trucks, including vegetarian and vegan options. Which trucks will be at the event? Check out the list here:

Beer Garden

Our beer garden includes several local award-winning local breweries. Haven’t tried Bond Brothers yet? Now’s your chance! Be one of the first 400 people to purchase a pint and you take home a Fest in the West souvenir cup! There’s even a local winery for those that aren’t into beer. Enjoy a seat at our umbrella tables while you sip and listen to one of our four bands. You can also walk around the whole festival and not worry about having to drink the whole beer in one area.

Arts & Crafts Village

Do you like to shop local? We have over thirty artisans making and selling their handiwork in our Village of Arts & Crafts. There are simply too many to list here, but know that everyone is from North Carolina and all make their own items. We don’t allow any reps or outside businesses to have a presence in the Village.

Kid Zone

Don’t you hate it when you go to free event, but are dinged right and left for the children’s activities? Rest assured our Kid Zone is chock full of free things for your children to enjoy. A magician, face painter and bounce house will keep them entertained. There are also free kids’ activities planned and make-and-take craft stations.

Other Interesting Attractions

Popular attractions at last year’s event were the Model T and antique tractor. Upchurch Farms will be bringing those again and allowing children onboard for fun family photos.

Speaking of photos, take a family selfie with our CraZBrain Farm Selfie Stand hand painted by local artist, Wade Carmichael especially for our event. Muralist Lisa Gaither will be creating a 3D farm mural onsite all day near the entrance. Guests are encouraged to take photos and upload them to social media using the hashtag #FESTintheWEST!

In our food truck area we have two additional fun activities. Get a custom henna tattoo with Emma’s Henna or have your future foretold by Black Unykorn during a tarot card reading.

Event Info

Stay for an hour or visit for the entire day. Millennials, grandparents and families will have a great time at Fest in the West. Parking and admission are free. Just pray for a beautiful day. In the event of heavy rains or weather dangerous to our entertainment, we will postpone to the following day, Sunday, May 21, noon to 6 PM.

Fest in the West

Saturday, May 20, 2017

USA Baseball National Training Complex

7445 Green Hope School Rd., Cary, 27519

Noon-6 PM

More Info: www.festinthewest.com

Story by Lindsey Chester. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Hal Goodtree.