Weekend Events: Ritmo Latino, Mother’s Day and More

Cary, NC – It is a busy weekend in Cary coming up, with the Ritmo Latino Festival in Downtown Cary, Mother’s Day events around town and more.

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Live at Lunch is free outdoor music in Downtown Cary at Fidelity Plaza. Listen to live acoustic music while sitting on benches and enjoying lunch or just chatting with friends. This week’s act is the Garrett Newton Duo, who will be playing bluegrass music starting at 11:30 AM.

Live in the District is a free concert in front of the Stone Theater at Park West Village. Kaylin and Hailey Whitters will be performing at 6:30 PM in this outdoor setting.

The Cary Theater is playing new, independent movies all this weekend. On Thursday, you can see the moving Japanese drama After the Storm at 2 and 9:30 PM and the Shirley MacLaine-led comedy The Last Word at 7 PM.

Friday, May 12, 2017

Wine Away Friday is a music event at Chatham Hill Winery with live music and wine available for sampling or getting a full glass or bottle. This week’s performance is by Half Past Six, a jazz band with a mix of swing, blues and Latin influences. The event starts at 7 PM.

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre is putting on a performance this weekend of “The Neverending Story,” all about a young boy who is taken to a magical land to save it from chaos. This show is at the Cary Arts Center at 7:30 PM, and 3 PM on Sunday.

Corner Tavern and Grill is holding a karaoke night, starting at 9 PM. Come out and join the regulars and sing with other music fans.

Saturday, May 13, 2017

The Gildan Esprit de She Race is this Saturday at Koka Booth Amphitheater. This is a women’s running event with massages and champagne and other amenities, in partnership with Girls on the Run of the Triangle. The race starts at 7 AM.

Ritmo Latino Festival is a Downtown Cary event, organized by the Town of Cary and Diamante, Inc., and celebrates Hispanic and Latino culture. There will be music, dancing, food and more. The event starts at noon.

The Cary Theater is hosting stand-up comedians Collin Moulton and Andrew George. Both have been around the country, with Moulton having his own special on Showtime and George hosting the comedy podcast Laughing Skull. The show starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is a flea market with food, crafts and art by local creators. It takes place in Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary, running from noon to 4 PM with a special Mother’s Day market.

For Mother’s Day, Brixx Pizza in Parkside Town Commons and the Bradford Shops will have a special brunch event. For this, there will be special deals on half-off wine.

Around the Triangle

Arsenio Hall, former host of the Arsenio Hall Show, will be performing stand-up at Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh. Hall is performing Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 10 PM both nights.

The Longleaf Film Festival is a festival for movies about nature and history in North Carolina. It is a free event at the North Carolina Museum of History, on both Friday and Saturday until 7:30 PM.

The Duke Farmers Market is back open starting this Friday. Farmers and artisans will be gathered on the Duke Medicine Pavilion Greenway, running from 11 AM to 2 PM.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Lindsey Chester, Ted Boyd, Jessica Patrick and Hal Goodtree.