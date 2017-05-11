Eighty8 Brings Fusion Dining to Cary

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – In America, and particularly the Triangle, many different cultures and cuisines are mixed together. And at Eighty8 Asian Bistro in Cary, they are hoping to use this mix of cultures and their restaurant experience to bring new dishes to customers.



Fusion Culture

Dai Nguyen is the owner and head chef at Eighty8 Asian Bistro, located on Darrington Drive, and decided on opening a restaurant in Cary after his own experiences in the region.

“I grew up in Durham and I had another restaurant location in Greenville,” Nguyen said. “Cary was always a central point between those two.”

After ending the Greenville restaurant, Nguyen said he wanted to concentrate in one area, which is how he came to Cary.

With the food at Eighty8, Nguyen said he is hoping to have it stand out thanks to its unique “fusion” recipe.

“American culture is a fusion. There’s not much that’s authentic because everything is mixed together here,” Nguyen said. “We want to try and reflect that in our food.”

Story by Michael Papich. Photo by Lindsey Chester.