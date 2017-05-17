Weekend Events: Fest in the West, NC Courage and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is CaryCitizen’s second annual Fest in the West event, plus there’s a music-and-movie connection at the Cary Theater, the NC Courage play at home and more.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Live at Lunch is in Downtown Cary, with the motown-style singer Jimmy Weaver performing at Fidelity Plaza at the intersection of Academy and Chatham Street. The concert starts at 11:30 AM, with benches set up for visitors to sit and each lunch.

Live in the District Music Series is back at Park West Village in Morrisville. This is free outdoor music in front of the Stone Theater at 6:30 PM. This week, the West Street Band is performing.

The Cary Theater is playing new movies and documentaries all this weekend. Starting on Thursday, family comedy Growing Up Smith is playing at 2 and 7 PM and the documentary My Scientology Movie is playing at 9:15 PM.

Friday, May 19, 2017

Start off your morning with Yoga and Art for Families at the Cary Visual Arts gallery in the Cary Theater. It starts at 9:30 AM and is fine for people of all ages and experience levels.

Wine Away Friday is a chance to hear live music while enjoying wine at Chatham Hill Winery. This Friday at 7 PM, see local eclectic blues band No Worries perform.

The Cary Theater is putting on a unique silent movie event, as North Carolina band Free Planet Radio plays live to score the classic Buster Keaton film The General from 1927. It starts at 7 PM and is presented by Six String.

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Wheels on Academy is a chance to see classic and unique cars lining up on, you guessed it, Academy Street. Also, there will be fire trucks and other heavy vehicles that children can touch and explore. It all starts at 9 AM.

Fest in the West is at the USA Baseball Complex, starting at noon. It is CaryCitizen’s yearly event for West Cary and it will have art vendors, music, food trucks, local beer, contests, a kids’ zone and much, much more.

Oldplay is a modern rock cover band of dads from around Cary and they will be rocking at Tra’Li Irish Pub this Saturday at 8:30 PM.

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Garden Supply Co. is holding a workshop on how to make miniature or “fairy” gardens. The class starts at 2 PM, with registration on their website.

The Triangle Brass Band is performing classic movie music composed by John Williams, such as the themes to Star Wars and the Harry Potter movies. The show starts at 3:30 PM at Koka Booth Amphitheater.

The North Carolina Courage returns home to Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Chicago Red Stars. This professional women’s soccer team is currently ranked #1 in the league so come support your local team, starting at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

American Craft Beer Week is all this week and Downtown Raleigh’s Flying Saucer Draught Emporium is having special deals each day on beer from around the region.

Artsplosure is Downtown Raleigh’s yearly arts festival, with nearly 200 exhibitors and vendors from around North Carolina and the country. It goes from Friday to Sunday, May 19-21 at Moore Square, with times varying by day.

Farm Aid is premiering its first documentary film at the Griffith Film Theater in Durham. It will be hosted by John Mellencamp and starts at 7 PM.

