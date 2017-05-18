West Cary Festival This Saturday

Cary, NC- It’s finally here, Fest in the West is this Saturday, May 20 from 12-6pm at USA Baseball. The event is a unique partnership between the Town of Cary and CaryCitizen which will take place at the beautiful USA baseball national Training Complex in Thomas Brooks Park, 7445 Green Hope School Road.

Something for Everyone

Equal parts food truck rodeo, beer garden, and arts and crafts festival, the event promises something for everyone, young and old. The complex has a unique set-up with a large sprawling lawn in front of the USA baseball stadium that will allow tented vendors to set up on grass. Food trucks will be in one large parking bay and non-profit organization and Town of Cary departments will be in the circle adjacent to the USA Baseball Store.

Tours of The Stadium

Speaking of USA Baseball, if you haven’t ever been to the stadium, gates will be open and staff will be conducting tours for curious festival-goers. Check out where future olympians will train for the next Olympics and NCAA teams compete, right here in Cary!

Why West Cary?

While attention has been focused on our renovated Downtown, the western side of Cary has been booming. The population explosion west of NC 55 may one day top 40,000 with large subdivisions like Cary Park and Amberly.

This past summer the Town held their first summer camp session in Mills Park Elementary and most sold out with long waiting lists. That indicated to the Town staff a huge need for facilities and activities out west. The idea to partner on Fest in the West with CaryCitizen was one way to quickly give the area something they needed and were looking for : events. Last year’s event was well attended at Parkside Town Commons despite somewhat rainy weather.

Beer, Food, Art

Some of the vendors that will be at the event are familiar names. Bond Brothers recently won the #1 new Brewery in the US in a contest by USA Today, Fortnight was Cary’s first brewery, and Jordan Lake Brewing is the newest kid on the block. Aviator, Raleigh Brewing and Chatham Hill Winery will also be pouring. The first 400 patrons will receive a souvenir event cup!

The Food Truck Rodeo has rounded out to twelve trucks with a few fun carts in the mix. If you like kettle corn and funnel cakes, those fair favorites will be on site too. Some local favorites include Baozi, Arepa Culture, Baton Rouge and Spud Kings. For a full list visit the Food page of the website.

The Village of Arts & Crafts will showcase thirty-five local artisans selling art they make right here in the Triangle. With the popularity of the Downtown Food & Flea, Meet in the Street Wake Forest and of course Cary’s own Spring Daze and Lazy Daze, a large underground crafts culture is brewing in central North Carolina. Festival-goers can shop for up-cycled home decor, handcrafted jewelry, pottery and more. The full list of vendors with links to their work is here.

Don’t Forget the Kids!

But wait, there’s a free Kid Zone at the festival too. A large climbing inflatable is central to the fun, along with stations where kids can make their own art, try some instruments and have their faces painted. Happy Dan the Magic Man will entertain them. Another feature for the younger set is the Little farm where children can interact with wooden farm stations designed to teach about healthy farm- to -table eating.

Live Music

All day bands will be playing live music on the WakeMed Main stage. Tom Teachout and Friends, The Lounge Doctors , The Martin County Ramblers and The Whisky Runners round out the bill. At Musical breaks folks can compete in one of two free contests: Hillbilly Horseshoes and a Blueberry Pie eating contest. For the full schedule visit the Music page.

For all the particulars visit www.festinthewest.com

Fest in the West

Sat., May 20. Rain date May 21

noon- 6:00pm

USA Baseball, 7445 Green Hope School Road, Cary

Story and photos courtesy of Lindsey Chester.