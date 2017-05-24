Photos: Wheels on Academy 2017

Cary, NC – This Saturday, May 20, 2017, before heading out to Fest in the West, people gathered in Downtown Cary to see classic and modified cars. Here are some photos from that event.

Photos by Barbara Shepard.

