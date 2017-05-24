Weekend Events: Memorial Day, Art Loop, Summerfest and More

Cary, NC – There may be some wet weather this weekend but there are still plenty of things to do in Cary, from Art Loop to Summerfest at Koka Booth Amphitheater, plus Memorial Day remembrance events.

Thursday, May 25, 2017

This is the final Live at Lunch at Fidelity Plaza, with live, free music while you can sit at benches and enjoy lunch or chat with a friend. This Thursday’s performer is E.G. Peters playing classic rock, starting at 11:30 AM.

The Cary-Page Rotary Club is holding a fundraiser for the non-profit Read and Feed at Bond Brothers Beer Company in Downtown Cary. Bond Brothers will be selling a new beer to go along with the event and it starts at 6 PM.

The Fine Arts League of Cary is having its monthly meeting at the Cary Arts Center. This is a chance for both artists and people who support the arts to meet and talk. It starts at 7:30 PM.

Friday, May 26, 2017

No Fry Friday is a special event at Fortnight Brewing to raise money for the Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation. There will be a new beer from Fortnight, plus live music, food and more. It starts at 5 PM.

Waverly Wine Walk is at Waverly Place this Friday. You can walk around the shopping center and sample wine from various stores, plus enjoy special deals. It starts at 5 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is going on all across Cary, with galleries, museums, town buildings and more hosting receptions for local artists. You can see all forms of artwork, starting at 6 PM across the town.

Saturday, May 27, 2017

All this weekend, Chatham Hill Winery is holding a Memorial Day event with tours of its winery, wine sampling, barbecue and more. It goes on from Saturday to Monday, starting at 11 AM on Saturday.

Summerfest at Koka Booth Amphitheater is kicking off with a performance by the North Carolina Symphony, together with amateur musicians from around the area joining in. They will be playing the music of Dvorak and Verdi, starting at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing new movies all this weekend. On Saturday, you can see the historic romance Frantz at 7 PM and the family comedy Growing Up Smith at 9:30 PM.

Memorial Day

The Triangle Wind Ensemble is playing music associated with America and patriotism at Koka Booth Amphitheater, starting at 7:30 PM on Sunday, May 28, 2017 before Memorial Day.

The American Legion is holding a Memorial Day event at Hillcrest Cemetery, with guest speaker Cajun Comeau from the Department Veterans Administration. Following the 10 AM event, there will be a reception at American Legion Post 67 at 8523 Chapel Hill Rd.

Veterans Freedom Park is hosting a Memorial Day observance. People will be allowed to bring chairs, with the event starting at 2:30 PM on Memorial Day Monday, May 29, 2017.

Around the Triangle

Animazement is a pop culture convention going on at the Raleigh Convention Center from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28, 2017. There will be fan panels, exclusive arts vendors and more, with times varying by day.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is doing a screening of the classic dinosaur film Jurassic Park and then discussing the science of the film. The event at the Raleigh museum starts at 5:30 PM this Friday.

Audio Under the Stars is returning, with stories about real people from around the Triangle. This installment is all about personal change and transformation, starting at 8 PM at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University on Friday, May 26.

