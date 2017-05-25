Pictures: Fest in the West 2017

Cary, NC – It was hot and sunny for the second annual Fest in the West, held for the first time this year at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. We’ve got a few pictures in case you missed out.

Fest in the West 2017

Fest in the West 2017 on Saturday, May 20 featured 16 food trucks, six breweries and wineries, four bands, 33 craft vendors, a Kidzone, the Little Farm and the Village of Non-Profits.

Fest in the West is a production of CaryCitizen.com (this publication) in partnership with the Town of Cary. Special thanks to WakeMed for sponsoring the Main Stage, Kyle Johnson of Edward Jones Financial for sponsoring the Hillbilly Horseshoes and Orangetheory Fitness for sponsoring the Pie Eating Contest.

Also thanks to Mayor Harold Weinbrecht, Mayor Pro Tem Ed Yerha, Councilmembers Jennifer Robinson and Ken George and NC Representative Gail Adcock for coming out and helping with the contests.

Finally, thanks to Town of Cary staff for all their help on ground for partnering with us Fest in the West at USA Baseball.

Pictures

Photos by Karen Healy, Lindsey Chester and Hal Goodtree.