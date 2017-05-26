2017 Memorial Day Events In and Around Cary

Cary, NC – This Monday, May 29, 2017 is Memorial Day and there are events around Cary and the Triangle to commemorate this day of remembrance.

On Memorial Day

The American Legion Post 67 is holding an event at Hillcrest Cemetery with guest speaker Cajun Comeau from the Department Veterans Administration. The ceremony at the cemetery starts at 10 AM, followed by a reception at the American Legion post at 8523 Chapel Hill Rd. Hillcrest Cemetery is past the intersection of Page Street and S Harrison Avenue.

Veterans Memorial Park is hosting an observance for Memorial Day. Visitors will be allowed to bring their own lawn chairs for this event at 2:30 PM, with Veterans Memorial Park located at 1513 NW Cary Pkwy.

Around Memorial Day

Chatham Hill Winery is holding a Memorial Day Weekend event, from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29, 2017. The winery, located at 8245 Chapel Hill Rd., will have wine tastings, barbecue, tours of the winery and more. It starts at 11 AM on Saturday, 1 PM on Sunday and 11 AM on Monday.

The Triangle Wind Ensemble is holding a concert at Koka Booth Amphitheater on Sunday, May 28, 2017. The music will all be traditionally American and patriotic in theme, starting at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Freedom Balloon Fest is a Memorial Day hot air balloon that runs from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29 at Fleming Loop Park on 503 Fleming Loop Rd. in Fuquay-Varina. It is admission-free and you can see 30 pilots flying and racing hot air balloons.

Durham’s Glennstone Nature Preserve is having a free Memorial Day morning hike. There is a large heron rookery here with close to 100 nesting pairs of herons. The hikes start at 7:30 and 10 AM on Memorial Day, located at Glennstone Dr. and Little Valley Ct. in Durham.

Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery is having an open house and memorial service, held by Post 6 of the American Legion. The open house starts at 10 AM at Post 6 at 1714 Legion Rd., with the memorial service starting at 11 AM. Food will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 835.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Shane Adams and Hal Goodtree.