Business Bits: New Businesses and Announcements

Cary, NC – A number of highly awaited restaurants opened in Cary this May, along with other businesses opening their doors or telling us about their intentions to join the town.

New Restaurants

In Waverly Place, there are two new restaurants as Tasu Asian Bistro and the Indy Week-award winning Gonza Tacos y Tequila opened up this May.

At Harrison Point, Mazaa Indo-Pak Halal Cuisine is now open and serving customers.

At Parkside Town Commons, Stellino’s Italiano is now open. It is run by the same chef that operates Bella Monica in Raleigh.

Tropical Smoothie is now open at Shops at Bradford.

While not new openings, Thai Lotus has reopened, staying at its location on Kildaire Farm Road. And Peak Olive Oil has moved from Preston Corners to Ashworth Village.

As far as restaurants that have announced they are coming to Cary, Dickey’s Barbeque Pit leased space at Parkside Town Commons.

Other New Businesses

Clothing boutique Everafter Kids opened its store in Preston Corners this month. Also, foot massage parlor Lucky Feet is now open at Harrison Point.

In Morrisville, shed retailer Tuff Shed had its ribbon-cutting and is now open.

For new leases, Tutu School Cary, a ballet school, leased space in the Midtown Shopping Center. And Goldfish Swim School leased space in Hemlock Plaza.

And at Parkside Town Commons, Hobby Lobby has announced it is interested in taking the space of the now closed Field and Stream.

Business News

MetLife announced this month it is adding a third building to its office campus in Cary, with plans to complete it by 2019 and stabilized by 2021.

Also, Cary based public relations agency S&A Communications won five awards from the North Carolina Chapter of Public Relations Society of America at the annual InSpire Awards banquet. In addition to Awards of Excellence, the agency also won Best in Category for websites.

Business coverage sponsored in part by Waverly Place in Cary.