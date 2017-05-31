Cary, NC – The Cary Theater is kicking off Summer with some new independent and foreign movies, intriguing documentaries, live performances and some classic films as well.

New Films

The Cary Theater is known for bringing independent and international films that are hard to see anywhere else onto the big screen in Cary.

Max & Leon – Thursday, June 1 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, June 2 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, June 3 at 2 PM; and Thursday, June 8 at 9:15 PM

Afterimage – Thursday, June 1 at 9:15 PM; Friday, June 2 at 7 PM; and Thursday, June 8 at 2 and 7 PM

Colossal – Saturday, June 17 at 2 PM; Thursday, June 22 at 7 PM; Saturday, June 24 at 9:15 PM; Thursday, June 29 at 7 PM; and Friday, June 30 at 9:15 PM

Nise: The Heart of Madness – Saturday, June 24 at 7 PM; Sunday, June 25 at 2 PM; Thursday, June 29 at 2 and 9:30 PM; and Friday, June 30 at 7 PM

Documentaries

The Cary Theater is playing two documentaries this month, both including special talks afterwards

The Black Roots of Salsa: The Emancipation of Cuban Rumba, presented by Diamante, Inc. – Saturday, June 3 at 7 PM

Somm: Into the Bottle – Saturday, June 10 at 2 PM (only screening with wine tasting after) and 9:30 PM; Sunday, June 11 at 2 PM; Thursday, June 15 at 7 PM; and Friday, June 16 at 7 PM

Screened Performances

To mix things up, the Cary Theater will be screening recordings of live dance and theater performances.

The Crucible Live at the Old Vic – Sunday, June 4 at 2 PM

Hillel Kogan, presented by the American Dance Festival and the Town of Cary – Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30 PM; Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30 PM

Madama Butterfly at the Royal Opera House – Sunday, June 18 at 2 PM

Live Music and Comedy

Chuck Brodsky and Wyatt Easterling, presented by Six String – Friday, June 9 at 8 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Andy Woodhull and Jennie Stencel – Saturday, June 17 at 8 PM

David LaMotte and Bill West, presented by Six String – Friday, June 23 at 8 PM

Classic Films

To commemorate the anniversaries of some prominent films that came out in Summers past, the Cary Theater is re-screening these celebrated films.

Ulee’s Gold – Saturday, June 10 at 7 PM

The Other Side of Midnight – Thursday, June 15 at 2 PM

Predator – Thursday, June 15 at 9 PM

The Dirty Dozen – Friday, June 16 at 9 PM

Smokey and the Bandit – Thursday, June 22 at 9:30 PM

Other Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, June 7 at 7 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and the Town of Cary.