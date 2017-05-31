Weekend Events: Yankovic Day, Back-to-Back Soccer and More

Cary, NC – It’s a busy weekend in Cary, with the 22nd year of Yankovic Day, home games by both the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC, and much more.

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Parent Chats are an opportunity for parents of students in Wake County Public Schools to talk with a member of the County Board of Education directly with any questions they might have. Bill Fletcher will be talking with parents at the Cary Chamber of Commerce building at 1 PM.

Live in the District is a free outdoor music event at the Stone Theater in Park West Village. This week, the Mikele Buck Band will be performing, starting at 6:30 PM.

Cary Photographic Artists are holding their monthly meeting at the Cary Theater. This is a chance for photographers of all backgrounds to get together and chat, as well as see the works of each other. The meeting starts at 7 PM.

Friday, June 2, 2017

Wine Away Friday is a chance to see live music while enjoying wine at Chatham Hill Winery in Cary. This week, North Carolina singer/songwriter David Howard Faircloth will be performing, starting at 7 PM.

All this weekend, the Cary Playwrights Forum will be performing “Chrysalis,” with six short plays by six local playwrights. The show starts at 7 PM, with performances on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Yankovic Day returns to Downtown Cary. For more than 20 years, this has been a celebration of polka music and the work of Frankie Yankovic by the Polka Plus Band. It starts at 7 PM at the Page-Walker Center.

Saturday, June 3, 2017

National Trails Day is June 3 so to celebrate, join others at the Old Reedy Creek Trailhead to tour the greenway, guided by members of Cary’s Greenway Committee. It starts at 9:45 AM.

The North Carolina Courage, still the top ranked team in the National Women’s Soccer League, take on Kansas City FC in this home game at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 4 PM.

Diamante Inc. is presenting a screening of the documentary “The Black Roots Of Salsa: The Emancipation Of Cuban Rumba,” along with discussions of the history of these dance styles after the screening. It starts at 7 PM at the Cary Theater.

Sunday, June 4, 2017

In a rare event, the Cary Theater is airing a performance of the classic play “The Crucible.” This performance has been heralded by critics and it starts at 2 PM.

Kids Together Playground is celebrating its anniversary with noisemaker crafting, marching parade with KATAL the KT dragon mascot, story time, fruit slushie making and refreshments. It all starts at 3 PM.

North Carolina FC takes on the New York Cosmos at a home game at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Get to the game, starting at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

Starting this Friday, Raleigh Little Theatre will be putting on a performance of Avenue Q running until June 18. The highly praised, hilarious puppet musical starts at 8 PM, except for 3 PM on Sundays.

Crank Arm Brewing in Raleigh is holding a post-Memorial Day event to raise awareness of military suicides. There will be information shared and beer from Crank Arm Brewing will be available. It takes place at 5 PM on Friday.

Beer Durham is hosting a special Belgian tasting event with Belgian beer and fondue. It takes place this Friday, starting at 5 PM.

