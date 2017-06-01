2017 Cary Scavenger Hunt Coming Sept 16!

Cary, NC – Summer is officially here and that means it’s time for CaryCitizen to begin work on our annual event, the Cary Scavenger Hunt! The date is set for Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.

Actually we started the process several months ago, but we like to make our announcement after Memorial Day weekend when we know folks are ready to hear about an event in September. In fact, we already have 12 teams signed up to compete! Many of our past teams sign up early to experience some early bird pricing. More about that later…

What Is The Cary Scavenger Hunt?

During “The Hunt” as we call it, teams register to compete to see who can find the most answers to our Scavenger Hunt clue questions. Clues are all located in Cary’s town limits (with a few in Morrisville, since the towns are so close together). Clues will include parks, greenways (we have 80+ miles of those!), schools, public art, historic markers, trivia and local businesses.

There’s An App

Last year we introduced the Cary Scavenger Hunt phone app (for both Android and iPhone) which allowed teams to log in photos and clue answers right from their phones. These were then reviewed by our esteemed panel of judges and scored to declare our winners. There were a few bugs that are being worked out and the app will be more robust allowing for faster uploads, and less confusion from our teams. The app will be available a few weeks before the event, but only registered teams will be invited for the download – and there are no answers or clue questions revealed in advance.

Look For Helpful Hints

To build excitement leading into Saturday, September 16, 2017, CaryCitizen will be dropping some hints on our social media. If you follow us on twitter, facebook or instagram (@carycitizen), look for #CaryHunt or #CSH2017 to find photos of clue destinations as we scout them and shout-outs to our sponsors. This information can be helpful when planning your team’s journey.

How To Register

We changed up our fee structure this year. Teams will sign up each member individually, which will save smaller teams some money. It also allows CaryCitizen to better communicate with all team members for updates and have a more accurate head count for t-shirts. Not having a one-size-fits-all for our teams is better for everyone.

Reduced fee pricing is in effect through Saturday, July 8, 2017, after which all team members will be $10 each. Much like a 5K race, staggered pricing leading up to the event, gives a benefit for those who commit early! This includes t-shirts for every registered team member, clue books, access to the phone app and fun and food throughout the day.

Visit the event website to sign-up here. Registration remains open until 8 PM, Saturday, September 15, 2017. We will take walk-ups with a convenience fee added.

For additional info about this year’s event, as well as past years and photos, check out the event website.

Hope to see you all at the eight annual Cary Scavenger Hunt!

Event info

The Cary Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Downtown Cary

8:30-9:15 AM – Check-in

9:30 AM – Clue books and hunt begins

1:30 PM – Return time

3 PM – winners announced, trophies and cash awards

Story by Lindsey Chester. Photos courtesy of Lindsey Chester and Hal Goodtree.