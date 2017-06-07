Weekend Events: Farmers Market, Swim for America and More

Cary, NC – This weekend brings a lot of exciting events, such as the final Live in the District concert, the En Plein Air auction and gala, Swim for America and much more.

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Hype4Life is holding a series of free boxing workouts at the North Cary Park. You will need to bring your own gloves and wrist straps but it takes place across the week, including 5 and 6:30 PM on Thursday.

Live in the District is having its final free outdoor music event of the year, with Brittany Marie performing at 6:30 PM in front of Stone Theater at Park West Village.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting at Town Hall at 6:30 PM. It is a good chance to go out and learn what is going on in Cary at the moment.

Friday, June 9, 2017

En Plein Air is having its auction and gala from the outdoor art event in May. It takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 6 PM, with music and refreshments.

The North Carolina Symphony is performing classic pieces of music, including Swan Lake, Dance of the Hours, Slavonic Dance, Fiddle Faddle and more. This is part of Koka Booth Amphitheater’s Summerfest and starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting musicians Chuck Brodsky and Wyatt Easterling, who both have a long history of touring and story-telling. The show, presented by Six String, starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

The Cary Downtown Farmers’ Market is back for June at 8 AM. It takes place in front of the Ivey Ellington House on Chatham Street and has everything from local produce to hand-made crafts.

The Cary Theater is running a series of screenings of the wine documentary Somm: Into the Bottle this weekend. But at 2 PM, following the screening, there will be a wine tasting presented by Chatham Street Wine Market.

Sertoma Amphitheater is holding its Summer Sertoma Series, with Tyler Hughes and Sam Gleaves both performing their acoustic music. This is a free outdoor concert and it starts at 7 PM.

Sunday, June 11, 2017

LuLaRoe is hosting a sales event at the Mayton Inn at noon. There will also be a consultant on site to help with your shopping and answer your questions.

The Triangle Aquatic Center is holding its annual Swim Across America event with intensive swim training, as well as a new Mile of Hope fundraiser event included. It all starts at 2 PM.

The Cary Playwrights Forum is holding an appreciation event at Fortnight Brewing with hors d’œurvres, drinks, entertainment and more. It starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

Marbles Museum is holding an adults 21+ night to raise money to support play for kids. There will be human foosball, DIY designs, games on the Marbles pirate ship and more. It starts at 6 PM on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Full Gallop is a one-woman show about the life of famous magazine editor Diana Vreeland. It takes place all this weekend at Thompson Theater at North Carolina State University, at 7 PM on Friday and 2 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Southern Documentary Fund Artists Convening is a convention of documentary filmmakers getting together across Durham to talk about how they make documentaries and also show their own. It takes place all this weekend in various locations.

