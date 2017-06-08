Cary Businessman Brings Locally Sourced Vodka to NC

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – You do not need to look far to find local beer brewing in North Carolina, or wine for that matter. But one Cary businessman, together with two other entrepreneurs from around the Triangle, are looking to add vodka to the list of North Carolina originals.

Local Spirit

Mark Mullins has worked in the alcohol and beverage business for around 12 years but started thinking about locally made vodka while talking with his friends Cary Joshi and G Patel at a monthly meeting.

“Our social network gets together once a month to talk and share experiences,” Mullins said. “Life moves so fast, it’s hard to get time to take a breath.”

Through those meetings, Mullins learned Joshi and Patel were looking to start a local distillery for North Carolina spirits. And after a few years of searching, the trio established Three Stacks Distilling Company in Kinston and are set to start making and distributing Social House Vodka.

“We wanted to use the spirit of friendship in our product,” Mullins said. “People open up a little bit after a glass and share what I call a ‘social house’ moment.”

