High House/Cary Parkway Intersection Adding New Turn Lanes

Cary, NC – A project that was first envisioned nearly 10 years ago, the Town of Cary is holding a public information meeting to share details on the coming extension to the High House Road and Cary Parkway intersection.

More Lanes, Fewer Cars

Back in 2008, the Town of Cary envisioned a project to tackle this intersection.

“It has had problems with congestion and excess traffic,” said Tom Ellis, senior engineer in Cary’s Transportation & Facilities Department.

Now, the intersection will be widened, adding new turn lanes on each side of the intersection. To learn more, there will be a public meeting about the project on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Jerry Jensen, acting director of Transportation and Facilities in Cary, said the surrounding community decided on this traditional widening.

“We will be adding a second left turn lane at all but the southbound road from Cary Parkway, and a dedicated right turn lane on all four roads,” Jensen said. “This will help keep the traffic moving through the intersection.”

Jensen said there are no plans for any detours while construction is underway and the project includes new streetlights, landscaping and a bus shelter.

“We want to make sure when we leave, it looks as good or better than when we started,” Jensen said.

What to Expect

Jensen said over the next three to four months, construction will start with moving the private utility lines that are in that area out of the way. In July 2016, there was also construction to move fiber optic lines in the intersection.

“When we start, we will be able to move and work without these utilities in the way,” Jensen said.

To make the room for the new lanes, medians and curb lines will have to be moved. But Jensen said all landscaping would be replanted and improved.

“The medians will be narrower but they will still be planted,” he said.

Other aesthetic elements of the project include new brick walkways for pedestrians through the street.

The Tuesday, June 13, 2017 meeting is open to the public. It starts at 5 PM in the Cary Senior Center at 120 Maury Odell Place.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and the Town of Cary.