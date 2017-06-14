Weekend Events: Pancake and Beer Run, Yard Sale and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, it’s going to be a hot one, but you can enjoy lots of live music, the Pancake and Beer Run, see the North Carolina Courage play, shop at the Cary Yard Sale and more.

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Hype4Life is holding boxing exercise events this weekend, including two at 5 and 6:30 PM on Thursday at North Cary Park. It is free to attend but you will need to bring your own gloves and wrist straps.

West Regional Library is holding a workshop on how to do composting. CompostNow and Wake County Master Gardeners program members will be talking about this environmentally conscious way to dispose of food waste, starting at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing classic movies this weekend who are having their anniversary. Starting on Thursday, they are playing The Other Side of Midnight for its 40th year at 2 PM and Predator for its 30th year at 9 PM.

Friday, June 16, 2017

The Granpaparazzi Photography Club are having their gallery showing at the Cary Senior Center at 1:30 PM. See photographs from people from all around the community and make sure to bring your own camera too.

Local band the Lounge Doctors are performing at Abbey Road in Apex. They will be playing acoustic music and covers of classic rock songs, starting at 5 PM.

Wine Away Friday is a live music event at Chatham Hill Winery starting at 7 PM. Performing this Friday is the Triangle Jazz Collective, a six piece jazz band. You can also get wine to enjoy during the show and sit outside if you prefer.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Fortnight Brewing is hosting the Miles for Medicine 5K Run/Walk. Eat bacon and pancakes, drink beer and then go for this long run. It raises money for NC MedAssist, starting at 9 AM.

The North Carolina Courage is taking on the Boston Breakers at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Courage are currently the top team in the league so see them compete at home at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting live stand-up comedy, with Andy Woodhull and Jennie Stencel both performing. Woodhull has a special on Comedy Central and Stencel is a North Carolina native.

Sunday, June 18, 2017

The Town of Cary Yard Sale is an opportunity to buy thousands of unwanted items from others in Cary for a very reduced price. If you have items you want sold, bring it to the Cary Senior Center on Thursday and Friday, with the Sunday sale starting at 7:30 AM. Proceeds go to the Cary Senior Center.

Father’s Day is this Sunday so make sure you remember to visit some of the great locations for breakfast or brunch all around Cary.

Around the Triangle

The Peak City Pig Fest is back for its fifth year in Apex, with a barbecue contest and lots to eat. There will also be live music by Butch Halpin and the Carolina Sounds, Peak City Sound, Thursday’s Flight, Mountain Blue, RPM, Rolling Smoke, Friday’s Veil and more. It runs on Friday and Saturday on N Salem Street.

Gardeners can go to the American Daylily Society Regional Meeting on Friday and Saturday. It takes place at the Holiday Inn Express in Raleigh on Thistledown Street.

Popular country revival musician Hiss Golden Messenger is performing in Durham at The Pinhook, starting at 9 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen Calendar. Photos by Casey Stinnett, NC MedAssist and Mike Mozart.