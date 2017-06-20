Cary’s Downtown Chowdown Changes Location

Cary, NC – Cary’s Downtown Chowdown is returning for the Summer but before you go looking for your favorite food truck, make sure you know the event’s new location.

New Location

Cary’s food truck rodeo has gone through a few different names and locations since it started in 2014, notably last year when it was relocated due to construction along Academy Street.

So for the rest of the Summer, the Downtown Chowdown will be moved up Academy Street so it can be closer to the latest Downtown attraction: the park.

“The Town’s multi-year improvement project along Academy is completed, allowing the food truck rally’s live music, food and drinks and kids’ games provide a perfect Sundayafternoon excursion in our ever-evolving downtown,” said Ryan O’Quinn, Town of Cary Program Specialist for Outdoor Arts Events.

The food trucks will extend from Dry Avenue down to Waldo Street along Academy Street for the remainder of the Summer’s food truck rodeos. Cary’s local breweries and wineries will be located at the Downtown Park.

Participating Food Trucks

Beer and Wine

The next Cary’s Downtown Chowdown takes place at 12:30 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Google Maps.