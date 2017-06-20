Cary’s Downtown Chowdown Changes Location
Cary, NC – Cary’s Downtown Chowdown is returning for the Summer but before you go looking for your favorite food truck, make sure you know the event’s new location.
New Location
Cary’s food truck rodeo has gone through a few different names and locations since it started in 2014, notably last year when it was relocated due to construction along Academy Street.
So for the rest of the Summer, the Downtown Chowdown will be moved up Academy Street so it can be closer to the latest Downtown attraction: the park.
“The Town’s multi-year improvement project along Academy is completed, allowing the food truck rally’s live music, food and drinks and kids’ games provide a perfect Sundayafternoon excursion in our ever-evolving downtown,” said Ryan O’Quinn, Town of Cary Program Specialist for Outdoor Arts Events.
The food trucks will extend from Dry Avenue down to Waldo Street along Academy Street for the remainder of the Summer’s food truck rodeos. Cary’s local breweries and wineries will be located at the Downtown Park.
Participating Food Trucks
- American Meltdown
- Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Baozi Steamed Buns
- Barone Meatball Company
- Belgian Waffle Crafters
- Buddhalicious
- Chez Moi Bakery
- Citizen Pops
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Del’s Lemonade
- Dusty Donuts
- Fetch Hot Dog Co.
- Flattz Signature Flat Breads
- FRESH. Local Ice Cream
- Gussy’s Greek Street Food
- The Humble Pig
- Mama Bird’s Cookies and Cream
- El Molcajete Taco Truck
- Morfa Empanadas
- Pie Pushers
- Thai Box Zing
- Ty’s All Natural
- Zeke’s Meats
Beer and Wine
The next Cary’s Downtown Chowdown takes place at 12:30 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Google Maps.
