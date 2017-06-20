Guide to Cary’s International Day of Yoga

Cary, NC – For a third year, Cary will taken advantage of the International Day of Yoga to encourage residents to take part in this dynamic and energizing form of exercise. And on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, you can take part in several free yoga events.

Yoga Events in Cary

If you have never done yoga before, it is easy for beginners to take part in it, as long as you follow the instructions given by your teacher.

“Yoga helps create heathy change through your body, mind and spirit. This event helps spread awareness and knowledge of yoga and sample the different yoga styles of your instructors offered by several ongoing Town yoga classes,” said Maria Di Benedetto, PRCR program specialist for the Town of Cary. “And the best part of yoga is that everyone can do it.”

There are events going all day long, from 7 AM to 7:45 PM, each one lasting an hour.

Morning Yoga

Sunrise Yoga: Carpenter Park, 4420 Louis Stephens Dr., 7 AM

Sunrise Yoga: Page-Walker Gardens, 119 Ambassador Loop, 7 AM

Gentle Yoga: Cary Senior Center Courtyard, 120 Maury Odell Pl., 9 AM

Family Yoga: Stevens Nature Center, 2616 Kildaire Farm Rd, 10 AM

Afternoon Yoga

All Levels Yoga: Bond Park Community Center, 801 High House Rd., 12:30 PM

Empower Yoga for Kids: Middle Creek Community Center, 123 Middle Creek Park Ave, 4:30 PM

Evening Yoga

Family Yoga: Bond Park Community Center, 6:30 PM

Sunset Family Yoga: Cary Senior Center Courtyard, 6:30 PM

Sunset Yoga: Middle Creek Community Center, 7:30 PM

Twilight Yoga: Page-Walker Gardens, 7:45 PM

You may bring your own yoga mat but some mats will be supplied by the town. Also, no pets are allowed at these events.

And you can find the yoga classes the Town of Cary offers year-round on their website.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Evan Lovely and Overland Park.