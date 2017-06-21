Weekend Events: Food Trucks, Downtown Dedication and More

Cary, NC – There is a lot going on in Cary this weekend, with the big Downtown Dedication celebration, the return of the food truck rodeo for the Summer, multiple live music events and more.

To see a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, June 22, 2017

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting, so if you want to learn more about what is happening in Cary, you can attend at Cary Town Hall, starting at 6:30 PM.

The Fine Arts League of Cary is having its monthly meeting at the Cary Arts Center. Whether you are an artist or someone interested in the arts, you can attend this meeting starting at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater has new independent movies this weekend, including Colossal starting at 7 PM on Thursday, as well as a screening of the classic Smokey and the Bandit at 9:30 PM.

You can find more Thursday events on our calendar.

Friday, June 23, 2017

The Page-Walker Arts & History Center is holding a celebration of bluegrass, with students of the Pinecone Bluegrass Camp performing for this free show. This is a partnership between the Town of Cary and the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music and it starts at 6 PM.

Spot It is an event for the making of the Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation’s firefighter calendar, with proceeds going to the skin cancer non-profit. It takes place at Noah’s Event Venue in Morrisville at 7 PM with registration online.

Six String is presenting a concert with David LaMotte and Bill West at the Cary Theater. LaMotte is an award winning singer-songwriter and West has traveled more than 100,000 touring with his music. The concert begins at 8 PM.

There are more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

The Downtown Cary Dedication is a big event with music, live entertainment, food and more for the opening of the Downtown Park and the refurbished Academy Street. It starts at 4:30 PM at the Downtown Park.

The North Carolina Symphony is holding a night of Beethoven as part of Koka Booth Amphitheater’s Summerfest. There will be German food and beer to match the music of the famous German composer, all starting at 7:30 PM.

North Carolina FC return to their home field for a game against the Indy Eleven. The game starts at 7:30 PM.

For more Saturday events, go to our calendar.

Sunday, June 25, 2017

This weekend, Chatham Hill Winery is having a wine sniffing event for people who want to know more about the olfactory nature of wine. The event runs all day, starting at 1 PM on Sunday.

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown is a food truck rodeo in Downtown Cary, along Academy Street in between Dry Avenue and Waldo Street. It runs from 12:30 to 5 PM – find a full list of participating food trucks online.

And there are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Feed Your Roots is a benefit concert for the Meals on Wheels program. Treehouse! and Medicated Sunfish will both be performing in this concert, starting at 8 PM on Friday at the Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh.

Dream Big is a conference at NC State’s McKimmon Center for any students aged 10 to 18 who are interested in science, math, engineering and technology. It starts at 9 AM on Saturday and will have presentations from a variety of STEM related groups from around the Triangle.

Starting this weekend is the American Dance Festival in Durham. From Friday on, you can see dozens of live dance performances at locations all across the city.

From the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich, Jessica Patrick and Hal Goodtree.