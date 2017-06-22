JuiceVibes Wants Cary To Enjoy Its Fruits and Vegetables

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Most Americans do not get enough fruits and vegetables, but a new store opening in Cary is hoping to get local residents to eat healthy, or rather, drink healthy.

New Way to Enjoy Vegetables

JuiceVibes is opening its first Cary location in Shoppes of Kildaire and is trying to show residents that vegetable juices can be enjoyable and well balanced.

“There are misconceptions about juices, that they have a bad taste and that they’re hard to go down but we make sure everything we serve is delicious and smooth,” said Elizabeth Layman, founder of JuiceVibes.

Layman started the first JuiceVibes in Clayton, then opened a second location near the East Carolina University campus in Greenville. Her interest in the store came from the lack of proper nutrition for most Americans who do not eat enough fruits and vegetables.

“Consuming raw juice has many health benefits, including benefits your immune system and helping you if you’re working to lose weight,” Layman said.

Stephanie Denton worked with Layman to bring the third JuiceVibes to Cary because it is a health-conscious town.

“Everyone here wants to be healthy and do the right thing for their bodies,” Denton said. “And there’s also a lot of fast food around so people need another option.”

JuiceVibes is located at 1369 Kildaire Farm Rd.

Story by Michael Papich. Photo by Michael Papich. Coverage sponsored in part by The Cary Theater.