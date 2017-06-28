Cary One of the Top Areas for Movers in the Country

Cary, NC – Anecdotally, anyone who has lived in Cary for even a few years can tell that the town has been growing. And a recent study puts that growth into new context, with Cary having one of the largest increases in movers in the United States last year.

Factors Driving Movement

A study by Welcomemat Services, which tracks moving companies around the country, studies zip codes year-to-year, quarter-to-quarter to track trends in movers. According to founder and CEO Brian Mattingly, the 27513 area code, which includes Cary, saw a 168.3 percent increase in activity by movers over the past year.

“Cary’s always on the radar for us,” Mattingly said. “It’s always in the top 10 for most moving activity.”

Mattingly attributes much of this movement to a general trend of people moving from the North to the South.

“North Carolina is one of these places where people will go to Texas or Florida, then move back up halfway because they don’t like the hot weather,” Mattingly said.

And Mattingly said this has been a consistent trend for the 14 years he has been studying movement across the country.

Cary at #4

Going along with Mattingly’s analysis of people moving to North Carolina, a Charlotte/Matthews-area zip code was number two on their list for percentage increases. Number three was inside New York City.

Number one in the study, at a close to 200 percent increase over the past year, was 32542. This is in Florida, near Eglin Air Force Base.

“With military bases, you often see a lot of movement. For example, in past years, we saw a huge increase in movement to Virginia Beach,” Mattingly said.

Other factors Mattingly points to include are where corporations move, which has been happening in the Triangle for the past few years. Mattingly said with big increases in movers and a new population, it can sometimes create new problems for the community.

“Sometimes when you see lots of movement, planning falls behind on managing traffic,” Mattingly said.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Bill McChesney.