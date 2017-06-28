Weekend Events: Art Loop, North Carolina Symphony and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, the weather will be hot but there are a lot of fun things to do all across Cary, including Art Loop, the North Carolina Symphony at Koka Booth Amphitheater and more.

Thursday, June 29, 2017

First responders and emergency workers can enjoy a luncheon at Waltonwood Cary Parkway this Thursday at 11:30 AM.

The Town of Morrisville is holding an open house to discuss and learn about new transportation plans for the town, as well as the widening of Morrisville-Carpenter Road. The meeting starts at 4:30 PM at Morrisville Town Hall.

The Cary Theater is playing independent and international movies all this weekend, starting on Thursday with the real-life drama about care for mental health patients in Nise: the Heart of Madness at 2 and 9:30 PM and the exciting science-fiction film Colossal 7 PM.

Friday, June 30, 2017

The Cary Senior Center is holding an ice cream social for people aged 55 and older to learn more about the Senior Center and the activities they hold. It starts at 2 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is back with exhibits and receptions by local artists all across Cary. You can find a list online, all starting at 6 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheater will be hosting both the North Carolina Symphony and the Steep Canyon Rangers to perform together. This is part of the amphitheater’s Summerfest, all starting at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Cary Hot Yoga is holding a free meditation class. If you have ever been interested in doing guided meditation, you can come out and take part at 11 AM.

The Cary Theater is playing a film by a North Carolina filmmaker. It is called Hurt People…Hurt People, a drama about how domestic violence can be ignored by society. It is playing all day, at 1, 4 and 7 PM.

The North Carolina Courage is back at home to take on Sky Blue FC. Come out to see the top-ranked local team play at 3:30 PM.

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Chatham Hill Winery is holding “Red, White and Blue” with special wines and cocktails to commemorate Independence Day. It extends from Saturday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 4, 2017. On Sunday, the event starts at 1 PM.

Around the Triangle

Local band Milk N’ Honey is having its album release party. It takes place at Imurj in Raleigh on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM. It is very infectious, danceable rock and roll music.

City Plaza in Downtown Raleigh is hosting a free movie screening on Friday, with a screening of “Wayne’s World” at 5 PM. The movie is presented by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

Pilobolus is performing at Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham this Friday and Saturday, bringing their unique dance and use of light and shadow as part of the American Dance Festival. It is playing at 1 and 7 PM on Saturday and 8 PM on Friday.

