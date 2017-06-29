Business Bits: Downtown Cary, New Restaurants and More

Cary, NC – June saw many new businesses announcing they’re opening, especially in Downtown Cary. Learn about them in the latest Business Bits.

Downtown Cary

Several new prominent stores have opened in Downtown Cary this month. La Farm opened its new production bakery at the intersection of Chatham Street and Harrison Avenue. Also, European store Pro’s Epicurean Market and Café is now open on the end of Chatham Street, near Bond Brothers Beer Company.

Coming soon to Downtown Cary, located next to Pro’s Epicurean, is the ballet studio and supply store Tutu School.

Alston Town Center

The Whole Foods at Alston Town Center may not be open yet but more and more stores in this new shopping center are opening up. East Coast Subs and JMA Pediatric announced they will be opening up there soon. Currently open there are

AT&T

Moe’s Southwest Grill

CycleBar

Artisan Hair

The Body Mechanic

No.1 Pho Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

New Restaurants

At Cornerstone Village, Smok’t BBQ and Taps is now open, taking the location of Rudino’s and is run by the same family.

Along Kildaire Farm Road, JuiceVibes is opening its third store and first Cary location. Read our article to learn more.

Also, health smoothie store Kale Me Crazy is now open at Waverly Place.

On Meeting Street, across from Crossroads, Tenko Sushi is now open.

Italian restaurant Ricci’s Trattoria is now open at Cary Town Park. And coming to Cary Town Park is ice cream shop Andia’s.

And Char-Grill is opening its 11th North Carolina location and its second location in Cary. It is opening on Ten-Ten Road, near the Apex border.

Health and Fitness

In Stone Creek, the Cary School of Gymnastics is now open.

And on Cornerstone Drive, Spa Retreat Cary is having its grand opening on Friday, June 30, 2017.

New Leases

In Preston Professional Plaza, Edward Jones has leased space for an office.

And Nexant, Inc. is leasing space on Regency Parkway.

Other Business News

Samange, a Cary IT service management company, has two new senior executives: Conor Nolen and Greg Ruh.

And Christie Moser is the new vice president of membership and business services at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, replacing Delancy Carroll.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester.