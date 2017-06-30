Cary Ranks Among Top 10 Cities to Safely Raise Children

Cary, NC – The reputation of Cary as a safe city is well-known, with the town twice ranking as the safest in the country according to the FBI’s reports. And a new study shows Cary is one of the safest places for families to raise a child.

In a recent study by SafeWise, a website that tracks information on home security systems and safety, they ranked the 30 safest American cities and towns to raise a child in 2017.

The study looked not only at overall safety statistics but also quality of schools and parks. In this study, Cary ranked 10th, scoring high for its robust Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department, as well as its reputation as one of the most highly-educated towns in the country in terms of percentage of college graduates.

Cary did not rank on SafeWise’s list of top 100 safest cities in the United States for 2016. At the same time, none of those cities and towns in the study had populations of 35,000 or more.

Looking at the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for 2015, when accounting for population size, Cary comes out as the safest town in the country. The Uniform Crime Report showed similar results in 2014.

This study also comes out at the same time AllState, the car insurance company, put out its report of the top safest cities for drivers. In it, Cary ranks 14th in the United States, with an average of 10.9 years between claims for drivers. This is compared to a round 10 years as the national average. This is an improvement from Cary’s ranking in the 2016 version of this study, which had it as the 16th safest driving city.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree.