Cary, NC – Along with musicians and documentaries, the Cary Theater is bringing classic films for July, from America and Japan.

Masters of Japanese Cinema

For July 2017, the Cary Theater is playing a series of highly-acclaimed Japanese movies, spanning the decades and including famous directors from Akira Kurosawa to Beat Takeshi and more.

The Hidden Fortress – Thursday, July 6 at 7 PM

Tampopo – Thursday, July 6 at 9:30 PM

Ugetsu Monogatari – Friday, July 7 at 7 PM

Millennium Actress – Friday, July 7 at 9:15 PM

The Burmese Harp – Saturday, July 8 at 7 PM

Fireworks (Hana-Bi) – Saturday, July 8 at 9:30 PM

The Seven Samurai – Sunday, July 9 at 2 PM

New Releases

The Cary Theater is a destination for local filmgoers to see new independent and foreign films and July is no different. Included are three screenings of the local film Hurt People…Hurt People, filmed in the Triangle

Hurt People…Hurt People – Saturday, July 1 at 1, 4 and 7 PM

The Hero – Thursday, July 13 at 2 and 7 PM; Sunday, July 16 at 2 PM; and Thursday, July 20 at 7 PM

A Quiet Passion – Thursday, July 13 at 9 PM; Thursday, July 20 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, July 21 at 9:30 PM; and Sunday, July 23 at 2 PM

Documentaries

Seed: The Untold Story, presented by Good Hope Farm – Friday, July 21 at 6:45 PM

Obit – Thursday, July 27 at 2 PM

Classic Films

Drums Along the Mohawk – Sunday, July 2 at 2 PM

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington – Thursday, July 6 at 2 PM

Special Film Events

The Cary Theater does not only show movies but finds ways to make them unique or spark conversation.

Limitless (part of Science on Screen with a discussion afterwards) – Saturday, July 15 at 7 PM

Rough Cuts Review (discussion and critique of local film projects) – Tuesday, July 18 at 7 PM (free)

The Women (series on remakes of classic film The Women) – Saturday, July 28 at 7 PM; Sunday, July 30 at 2 PM; and Thursday, August 3 at 7 PM

Live Music and Comedy

Jack Williams and Still on the Hill, presented by Six String – Friday, July 14 at 8 PM

Sangeeta Rasa Sanje Karaoke Night, presented by Sandalwood Harmonies – Sunday, July 16 at 5:30 PM

Best of the Beach Comedy Showcase – Saturday, July 22 at 8 PM

Cliff Eberhardt with Louise Mosrie and Dean Driver, presented by Six String – Friday, July 28 at 8 PM

Kids’ Movies

The Cary Theater also hosts “Film Day Fun Day” where children’s movies are played and kids are allowed to talk, walk around and play with toys during the screening.

Rock-A-Doodle – Tuesday, July 11 at 11 AM

Bee Movie – Tuesday, July 25 at 11 AM

Other Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, July 5 at 7 PM

Downtown Talk with Ted Boyd – Wednesday, July 19 at 6 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.