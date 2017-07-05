Weekend Events: Live Music, Japanese Cinema, NC Courage and More

Cary, NC – As we enter the middle of Summer, it is time to start heading out and doing fun things around Cary. Here are some of the events going on this weekend, including live music, the North Carolina Courage playing at home, the Cary Theater’s Japanese Cinema series and more.

Thursday, July 6, 2017

The Bond Park Community Center is hosting an artist reception for Susan Peters’ acrylics gallery. Come out at 6:30 PM to meet the artist and hear her talk about her works.

Mac’s Tavern is holding its Bluegrass Night, with local band The Grasscats performing. The show starts at 8 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting “Masters of Japanese Cinema” all this weekend, with classic movies from Japanese directors. It starts on Thursday with Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress at 7 PM and Juzo Itami’s Tampopo at 9:30 PM.

Friday, July 7, 2017

Family Style Fridays is an event at The Mayton Inn with dining on their porch from 5 to 10 PM and live music from 6 to 9 PM.

Wine Away Friday at Chatham Hill Winery is a weekly event with a performance by local musicians, plus wine for tasting or enjoying by the glass. There is seating indoor or under the stars. It starts at 7 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheater is continuing Summerfest with concerts by the North Carolina Symphony. This Friday, they are playing the music of Irish rock band U2 with the show starting at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Sertoma Amphitheater at Bond Park is hosting live music, with local jazz artist Al Strong performing in this outdoor venue. Strong has played with singers such as Bradford Marsalis, Aretha Franklin, Clay Aiken, Linda Eder and more. It starts at 7 PM.

The North Carolina Courage will be playing at home against Seattle Reign FC. The Courage are the top-ranking team in the league and Seattle are the third-ranked so it will be tight competition, starting at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7:30 PM.

Local band The Lounge Doctors will be playing at Abbey Road at 9 PM. This band plays a medley of classic rock and blues songs.

Around the Triangle

A.J Fletcher Opera Theater in Downtown Raleigh will be hosting a performance of “Oklahoma!” This is a performance by students of the North Carolina. Theatre Conservatory’s Master Summer Theatre Arts School and runs from Friday to Sunday.

Imurj in Downtown Raleigh is hosting a reception for its many artists receptions. These include brightly colored paintings, dolls, jewelry and more. It starts at 6 PM on Friday night.

Drink & Draw is a fun evening of beers and collaborative drawing at Cocoa Cinnamon in Durham. It starts at 7 PM on Friday.

