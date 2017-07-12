Weekend Events: Beach Party, Live Music and More

Cary, NC – It’s going to be a hot weekend in Cary but there are plenty of fun events around town, from Koka Booth Amphitheater’s Beach Party to live music events in town and more.

Friday, July 14, 2017

Pedal Boats and Soda Floats is a family event at Bond Park’s boathouse. It starts at 6 PM and will have pedal boat rides and soda floats to enjoy.

The Page-Walker Arts & History Center is hosting jazz band Gregg Gelb and the Second Lind Stompers. This is a free concert with special guest singer Kathy Montgomery Gelb, starting at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding an acoustic concert by folk musician Jack Williams and bluegrass band Still on the Hill. It is presented by 8 PM and is presented by Six String.

Saturday, July 15, 2017

The Open Arms Foundation is holding a fundraising 5K run Saturday morning, with check-in at 7 AM and running at 9 AM. It takes place at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Open Arms Foundation helps people who have to travel large distances to get medical treatment.

North Carolina FC returns to play at home, taking on Puerto Rico FC. This soccer game at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park starts at 7:30 PM.

The Annual Beach Party is a music tradition at Koka Booth Amphitheater, with beach music legends North Tower Band and Jackie Gore performing at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, July 16, 2017

Cary-based Oak City Soccer is having a fundraiser in Downtown Raleigh, with special mini-golf/soccer hybrid sets at various bars across the area. Oak City Soccer is a program for children with ADHD and autism to play soccer in a supportive environment. The fundraiser takes place at noon in the Raleighwood area.

All this weekend, Chatham Hill Winery is holding a “thieving the wine” event where guests can taste the young wine as it is settling in the barrels. The tasting takes place at 2 PM on Sunday and 1 PM at Saturday.

Sangeeta Rasa Sanje is a special karaoke music event at the Cary Theater, presented by Sandalwood Harmonies. It starts at 5:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Hoopla: Party in the Park is an event at the North Carolina Museum of Art, with a luau and barbecue, performances by Imagine Circus, the Durham Ukulele Orchestra will perform and much more. It takes place on Friday at 5 PM.

Comedian Brian Posehn is performing all this weekend at Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh. Posehn was a cast member on Mr. Show and the Sarah Silverman Show, and has been known in the comedy world since the 1990s.

The Scrap Exchange in Durham is holding a workshop on Saturday on how to make baskets out of items most people would throw out as trash. It starts at 1 PM and all materials are included.

