Harold’s Blog: Wegmans, Legislature Summary and More

Cary, NC – This week was a light week with the exception of the quasi-judicial hearing.

Monday the town manager and I talked briefly in our weekly meeting. There are currently no hot issues which is nice. We did spend time talking about the town’s relationship with SAS Institute who is the town’s largest employer.

Tuesday I participated in an end-of-session legislative summary meeting of the Metro Mayors. The in-depth summary provided by the staff does a good job of capturing what happened and what is still possible. And since this week was a light week I thought I would include most of the summary in case you are interested:

Slow Start to Session

The first five months of the 2017 legislative long session proceeded a bit more slowly than usual, but the action was fast and furious in June. In fact, during the last two weeks of session more bills were considered than in the previous five months, and, on the last Wednesday of session, 100 bills were debated in the House and Senate. Much of the early focus on Jones Street and in the Governor’s mansion revolved around two highly-controversial issues: the ongoing power struggle between Governor Cooper and the Republican-dominated Legislature and the repeal of House Bill 2. Although the power struggle between Governor Cooper and Republican Legislators continues to make its way through the courts, the March repeal of House Bill 2 cleared the way for consideration of other legislative priorities such as the budget. Accordingly, as of July 11, 90 or so bills have been enacted, and 108 bills await action by the Governor. If Gov. Cooper signs every bill left on his desk, the number of bills passed for the entire 2017 session would be less than half the average for long sessions in the same period.

Moving from Rural/Urban Divides to Bridges

This year the Metro Mayors Coalition demonstrated significant leadership in bridging the urban rural divide. We jointly authored an op ed with The Rural Center at the beginning of session to call for an end to the divisive language pitting parts of our State against one another and instead talked of building bridges between urban and rural communities. Your lobbying team met with every new legislator to introduce them to the Coalition and talk with them about our desire to support legislation that would help rural communities without hurting urban economies. We spent a day in eastern North Carolina touring Greenville and Kinston to see for ourselves the successful economic development initiatives and assets the region enjoys and the challenges that remain. Lastly, we began the Sister City in NC program adopting Kinston and Mayor BJ Murphy to seek ways to support one another. We heard very positive feedback from state and legislative leaders on our efforts and would like to thank everyone for attending the eastern tour and sharing the message of regionalism in your own region.

We heard the talk of regionalism and building bridges between urban and rural economies echoed throughout the halls of the General Assembly especially by Rep. Susan Martin, chair of the House Commerce and Job Development Committee and Chair of the Joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight Committee. When Rep. Martin presented her economic development ideas before legislative committees she expressed a desire to draft a bill that helped the rural parts of our State without harming the urban parts of our State. She noted that good economic development comes from local leaders working together in a region to determine its strategic advantage. We met with Rep. Martin to exchange ideas on how the State could help create a climate for regions to work cooperatively to succeed in attracting jobs and look forward to continued dialogue in the future.

S126 was introduced to redistribute local option sales taxes based on the economic tiers and passed the Senate. It is currently awaiting action in House Finance. The Metro Mayors Coalition met with legislators throughout session to share our concerns about the bill and encourage the legislature to address rural challenges with State revenues rather than redistributing local tax dollars which creates winners and losers.

There were a number of bills to address economic development and the tier system this session. H795/S660/S223 moved throughout the session and through many versions. None passed both chambers but we expect the discussions between the chambers to continue on these subjects.

The legislature did extend the sunset on the JDIG program until 2021, expanded eligible projects in the JMAC program, and created a transformative project category in the budget bill (S257).

The General Assembly did many things to specifically bolster rural economies this session including appropriating significant funding for rural school construction, water infrastructure matching funds for rural communities, special assistance and funding for transportation project development for rural planning organizations and small metropolitan planning organizations, and creating the NC Ready Sites Program to assist local government units to fund improvements of public infrastructure and industrial sites to name just a few examples from the budget.

Investments in Transportation Enjoy Broad Support

The General Assembly continues to make large investments in transportation including these items found in the budget bill (link to the bill text and link to the money report):

Powell Bill remains funded at previous levels of $147.5m each year and disallows the payment of PB funds for cities that fail to file the required related statement

Airports – $40m in the first year and $75m in the second recurring for commercial airports

MPO/RPOs (excluding CAMPO/CRTPO) – $750lk each year for help with the 20% federal matching requirement for State Planning and Research funds

Creation of a Mobility/Economic Development/Small Construction Fund – $50m each year – $24 equally to each division for high impact construction projects, $6m for the NCDOT Secretary for economic development projects, $20m for SPOT Mobility program for safety and mobility projects that reduce congestion

Bridges – $80m in the first year and $85m in the second recurring for a new Bridge Preservation Fund as well as $38m recurring for the bridge program

Roadside Environment – new Fund with $104m recurring for vegetation management, mowing, litter control, etc.

New Corridor Development Unit to help small MPOs and RPOs develop projects

STI – additional $139m in the first year and $180m in the second recurring

Requires cities to pay for required street improvements related to schools

Requires annual reporting on progress of bike/ped planning grant funds and related construction

Establishes time frame for reviewing and making decisions on traffic impact analyses

Continued Interest in Local Government Regulations and Fees

This session we continued to see interest in addressing regulations and fees at the local level.

H581 , the Billboard Bill, would allow billboards condemned because of highway improvements to relocate to other industrial or commercial areas of a city, reducing local government control over the relocation of these billboards. Billboard companies could upgrade their signs from static ads to digital signs that flash more than one advertisement. Billboard owners would also be entitled to just compensation for signs that are unable to be relocated. H581 received significant pushback from many groups over the impact it could have on local government zoning authority. H581 was amended numerous times to try to reach consensus, but it failed by a wide 49-66 margin, with many Republicans voting against the bill claiming it would amount to “crony capitalism” and “corporate welfare.”

H310 , the Small Cell Wireless Bill, helps wireless providers upgrade to faster 5G service by enabling them to place small wireless facilities (“small cells”) on city utility poles in public rights-of-way. The bill allows local governments to charge fees to wireless companies that want to install the technology on public streets and existing infrastructure that cities and towns control. However, the bill limits governments’ ability to deny the permits, requiring them to cite one of several acceptable reasons for denial, such as spacing requirements and appearance standards. The bill received pushback from some who claim that the technology could create health issues. H310 overwhelmingly passed second and third readings in the Senate on June 28 and was presented to Governor Cooper on June 29. Governor Cooper has yet to take any action on the bill.

H436 , the Impact Fee Bill, is the product of input from multiple stakeholders representing local government entities and homebuilders. The original version sought to eliminate impact fees, but a later version called for a one-year moratorium on new impact fees while also studying the fees. The final version of H436 grants uniform authority to units of local government to implement system development fees for public water and sewer systems. The amount that a local government can charge for a system development fee would be calculated based upon a professionally-prepared written analysis. H436 also sets the statute of limitations for lawsuits based on unlawfully collected impact fees to 3 years. On June 29, the House concurred with changes made by the Senate. H436 was ratified and sent to the Governor where no further action has been taken.

Two bills introduced this session, S145 and H113 would punish cities or counties for noncompliance with state and federal immigration laws. S145, Government Immigration Compliance, would penalize noncompliant cities by making them ineligible for appropriations from the State Highway Fund for road and street projects and distributions of certain beer and wine taxes, telecommunication taxes, natural gas taxes and other revenues that are distributed by the state to local governments. The bill also prohibits public universities from implementing policies or practices that would prevent law enforcement officers from gathering information on the immigration status of any person, places a ban on “community IDs” issued by nonprofit groups to illegal immigrants, and requires the state’s Attorney General to investigate complaints that governments are in noncompliance. S145 passed the Senate and was sent to the House on April 27 where it was referred to Rules. No further action has been taken.

H113 , Private Action Local Compliance/Immigration, would permit a person to bring an action against a city, county or local law enforcement agency for declaratory or injunctive relief based on noncompliance with certain state immigration laws. The bill would also impose a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per day on a city, county or law enforcement agency for failure to comply with any order issued as a result of the action. H113 passed the House and was received in the Senate on April 27 where it was referred to Rules, and no further action has been taken.

Quality of Life In Our Cities

The legislature passed S155, widely known as the “Brunch Bill,” despite opposition. Most notably the legislation allows the sale of alcohol on Sundays beginning at 10:00 a.m. – moved up from 12:00 p.m. Local governments are required to “opt-in” to allow the sale before noon. The legislation makes various additional changes to the State’s alcohol laws. For a more detailed analysis of the bill read the UNC School of Government analysis here.

The state budget provides for revitalization and economic development grants to many areas of the state. This money includes $5,775,000 for grants-in-aid for downtown revitalization projects, $1,370,000 for grants-in-aid for projects in counties and municipalities, and $835,000 for grants-in-aid for community groups.

Bipartisan Efforts Fruitful

With the NC Department of Health and Human Services reporting that opioid-related deaths have increased in the State by 20 percent over the past year, there was strong bipartisan support to enact H243, Strengthen Opioid Abuse Misuse Prevention (STOP) Act, requires electronic prescriptions for controlled substances such as Oxycontin and morphine, painkillers that can be a gateway to heroin use. In addition, a pilot program to treat opiate overdoses was established and funded in Wilmington, and Governor Cooper recently released a forty-one page Opioid Action Plan.

Another issue with amazing bipartisan support this session was the successful effort to Raise the Age. Before passage of this legislation, North Carolina was the only state in the country to try all 16- and 17-year olds as adults. Now, most of these cases will be handled in the State’s juvenile court system, with the exception of violent felonies. The 2017-19 budget included $500,000 to begin implementation of Raise the Age, $13.2 million for a new Youth Development Center in Rockingham County, and funding for additional assistant district attorneys to assist in these cases.

North Carolina’s Strong Business Climate

Legislative leaders continue to tout balanced budgets, revenue surpluses and legal and regulatory reform for North Carolina’s top-rated business climate. And, just last week, the three major bond agencies reaffirmed the State’s AAA bond rating.

Many credit the series of tax cuts this decade for our competitive business climate. The 2017-19 State budget includes a reduction of the personal income tax rate from 5.499 percent to 5.25 percent, an increase in the standard tax deductions, and a reduction of the corporate tax rate from 3 percent to 2.5 percent. These changes take effect in 2019, and the total savings amount to an estimated $530 million over the biennium. It should be noted, however, that legislative staff has expressed concern that the additional tax cuts could amount to a $1 billion annual gap between revenues and expenses by 2020.

Governor’s Vetoes

So far, the only bill that has been vetoed by Governor Cooper since adjournment of the General Assembly is H576, Allow Aerosolization of Leachate. There are still 108 bills pending on the Governor’s desk. You can keep track of any bills the Governor vetoes and that the General Assembly may consider in the interim sessions here.

Upcoming Sessions

Typically, when the General Assembly adjourns the long session they do not return until the following year for “short session.” The adjournment resolution, SJR 686, directs the General Assembly to reconvene on Thursday, August 3 at noon. During the August session, members will consider bills vetoed by the Governor, impeachment of state officials, conference committee reports and appointments bills. The legislature will then return on Wednesday, September 6 to take up judicial redistricting as well as city and county redistricting. Legislators may also consider additional veto overrides, constitutional amendments, appointment confirmations and bills related to litigation. During the September session, the General Assembly could set a date to reconvene prior to November 15 to redraw and vote on new legislative district maps. The 2018 short session is set to begin on Wednesday, May 16 at noon. One of the main reasons we are seeing the legislature adjourning to dates certain, is having a Democratic Governor and Republican controlled legislature. The legislature came back after adjourning in 2011 as well when Beverly Perdue was governor so they could take up any bills vetoed by the Governor.

What’s Eligible and What’s Not in 2017-2018?

A host of bills are eligible according to the rules and those that may be of interest to you are listed below:

H794 – NC Permitting Efficiency Act of 2017 – Currently in Senate Rules

H340 – Special Separation Allowance Firefighters – Currently in Senate Rules

H900 – Safe Infrastructure and Low Property Tax Act – Currently in House Rules

H843 – Municipal Election Schedule and Other Changes – Currently in House Rules

H56 – Amend Environmental Laws – Currently in Conference Committee

S434 – Amend Environmental Laws 2 – Currently in House Rules

H770 – Amend Environmental Laws 3 – Currently in Conference Committee

S469 – Amend Environmental Laws 4 – Currently in House Rules

S660 – Economic Development Incentives Modifications – Currently in House Finance

S126 – Change the LOST Adjustment Factor – Currently in House Finance

And according to the rules the two bills below, and their subject material, should be ineligible for consideration for the remainder of the biennium:

H581 – Revisions to Outdoor Advertising Laws

H110 – DOT/DMV Changes – Megaproject Funding

Interim Studies

There were several studies in the budget that will take place during the interim:

Study Solid Waste Disposal Tax – Section 13.5

Study Erosion and Sediment Control/NPDES Stormwater Merger – Section 13.6

Study Acquisition of Dedicated Dredging Capacity – Section 13.8

Study Rates and Transfers/Public Enterprises – Section 24.3

State Aid to Municipalities/No Funds if Municipality Fails to File Statement and Study How to Account for Seasonal Population Shifts – Section 34.17

Conference Reports

Conference reports are one of the items the legislature can take up when they return in August. Below is a list of the conference reports to which conference committees have been appointed: