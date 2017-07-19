Weekend Events: Premiere League Soccer, Comedy Showcase and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, there are many big events in Cary. An English Premiere League soccer team will take on the North Carolina FC, there is a disc golf tournament and there are several big live shows.

Friday, July 21, 2017

Seed: The Untold Story is a special documentary event about preserving seeds and the trend of patenting seeds, with discussions after the screening. It is presented by the Piedmont Conservation Council and starts at 6:45 PM at the Cary Theater.

The Jingle Jam Variety Show is a Christmas-in-July show with dancing, singing and more. It takes place at St. Francis United Methodist Church at 7 PM.

Wine Away Friday is a weekly live music event at Chatham Hill Winery. This week, starting at 7 PM, Americana band No Worries will be performing.

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Garden Supply Co. is giving tours of their beehives. You can see how the beekeepers here care for their bees and you can see active infant bees that will likely not sting you. It starts at 10 AM.

North Carolina FC will be taking on English Premiere League team Swansea City A.F.C. at home. The game at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting the Summer comedy showcase “Best of the Beach,” with five local comedians all performing, hosted by Larry Weaver. The show starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, July 23, 2017

WakeMed Soccer Park is hosting the “2017 Airborne at WakeMed Disc Golf Tournament.” Anyone can participate in this Disc Golf tournament, starting at 8 AM.

West Regional Library is holding a workshop on how to go camping and set up a hammock. Members of the Tarheel State Hangers will be there to assist, starting at 3 PM.

All this weekend, Chatham Hill Winery is holding a tasting event for its new “Sweet Carolina Mango” wine. The tastings start at 11 AM.

Around the Triangle

Comedian Andrew Santino will be performing at Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh. Santino has made a name for himself across the country and the show starts at 7:30 and 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Jazz musician Greg Gelb is performing at C. Grace in Downtown Raleigh. The show starts at 9 PM.

As part of Durham’s dance festival, the Mark Morris Dance Group will be performing this Friday and Saturday at DPAC in Durham. It starts at 8 PM on Friday and 1 and 7 PM on Saturday.

