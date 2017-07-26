Weekend Events: Art Loop, Food Festivals and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, you can enjoy Final Friday Art Loop all across Cary, eat and drink your fill at the Beer, Bourbon and BBQ festival, then eat again the next day at the Downtown Chowdown.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Friday, July 28, 2017

Chatham Street Wine Market is bringing the Medley NC food truck to its downtown store from 6 to 9 PM, with music from the One Tribe drum circle in Fidelity Plaza from 7 to 8 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is a chance to visit galleries and art exhibits, including receptions with the artists themselves. All shows start at 6 PM and they go on all over town.

The Cary Theater is hosting a live acoustic music performance, with Cliff Eberhardt, Louise Mosrie and Dean Driver. All three are accomplished acoustic musicians who have played with some of the greats of Americana. Presented by Six String and starting at 8 PM.

To see more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, July 29, 2017

The Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival is a two-day festival of Southern food and and drinks at Koka Booth Amphitheater. It starts at 6 PM on Friday and 2 PM on Saturday.

Chatham Hill Winery is holding a special tasting of their Peach Sangria, this Saturday and Sunday. It starts at 11 AM both days.

North Carolina FC will be playing Puerto Rico FC at 7:30 PM at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Cary Theater is kicking off its screenings of three adaptations of “The Women,” a classic play that has been turned into several films. This look at different approaches to the same story kicks off on Saturday at 7 PM, then Sunday at 2 PM before playing the original 1939 “The Women” on Thursday, August 3 at 7 PM.

You can find more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown is back, with food trucks as well as beer and wine vendors lining Academy Street near the new Downtown Park. It starts at 12:30 PM and includes live music.

Garden Supply Co. is holding a tour of its Summer perennials. They range from sun, shade and drought resistant strains. It starts at 3 PM.

And there are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Bottle Rev in Midtown Raleigh is holding a free cheese tasting of local NC cheeses paired with beers. It starts at 5:30 PM and takes place this Friday.

Girls Rock NC teaches young women to play rock music and they are holding their Summer showcase. It takes place at the Pour House Music Hall in Downtown Raleigh, starting at 1 PM on Saturday.

The American Dance Festival is still on-going with performances at the DPAC both Friday and Saturday in Downtown Durham.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Jessica Patrick.