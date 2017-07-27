Business Bits: Restaurants and Other Business News

Cary, NC – July was a slower month for new business announcements but we have news on restaurants, businesses and a hotel coming to Cary.

Restaurants

Now open in Millpond Village on Kildaire Farm Road, Thai restaurant Thai Lotus has taken over the location previously held by San Reno.

In Parkside Town Commons, sandwich shop Which Wich is opening on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Coming soon to Cary is Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar with a second location in the Tryon Village shopping center at the intersection of Tryon Road and Walnut Street.

Also coming soon is Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream at Cary Park Town Center on Green Level Church Road.

And in Alston Town Center, it looks like Custom Built Burger is close to opening, by the intersection of NC-55 and Petty Farm Road.

Businesses Coming Soon

Also opening soon in Alston Town Center is Wynn Nail Bar, joining the Whole Foods-anchored shopping center, though the Whole Foods itself is not yet open.

In MacGregor Village Shopping Center off of US-64 and Edinburgh S Drive, Capital Sew and Vac is opening a new store, selling vacuum cleaner and sewing appliances and materials.

Later this year, Homewood Suites Hilton is opening on Macalyson Court.

Other Business News

Relias Learning has leased space for a new building in Morrisville. Also this month, the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce approved an incentive grant agreement for Relias to go through with the relocations. The grant, at a minimum of $364,500, starts no earlier than 2021.

Step Ahead Gifted Academy is starting its first school year this Monday, July 31, 2017.

5Star Awards, Inc. of Cary has now acquired Cutting Edge Engraving of Raleigh.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester. Coverage on CaryCitizen sponsored by Elegant Stitches.