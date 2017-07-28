Cary, NC – For the last month of the Summer, the Cary Theater is bringing in independent films, interesting documentaries and a dog-focused film festival where dogs are allowed in the theater.

New Films

Motion For Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, August 2 at 7 PM

Pop Aye – Friday, August 4 at 9 PM; Saturday, August 5 at 9 PM; Thursday, August 10 at 7 PM; Saturday, August 12 at 9 PM; and Sunday, August 13 at 2 PM

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer – Thursday, August 17 at 2, 7 and 9:30 PM; Thursday, August 24 at 7 PM; Saturday, August 26 at 9 PM

Maudie – Thursday, August 31 at 2 PM

Documentaries

Obit – Friday, August 4 at 7 PM; Sunday, August 6 at 2 PM; Thursday, August 10 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, August 12 at 7 PM

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap – Saturday, August 5 at 7 PM

Whose Streets? – Thursday, August 24 at 2 and 9:30 PM; Saturday, August 26 at 7 PM; Sunday, August 27 at 2 PM

Going Sane (Local documentary with Q&A afterwards) – Friday, August 25 at 7 PM

New York Dog Film Festival

Presented by the New York Dog Film Festival and Tracie Hotchner, this is a screening of short films about dogs, and dogs are allowed in the theater with you.

It has two screenings, at 11 AM and 1 PM on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Live Performances

Celebration of NC Songwriting, Presented by Six String – Friday, August 11 at 8 PM

Comedy with Gid Pool – Friday, August 18 at 8 PM

David Olney, Presented by Six String – Saturday, August 19 at 8 PM

Classic Films

The film “The Women” is being played in conjunction with a performance of the original play at the Cary Arts Center, starting on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 7:30 PM.

The Women – Thursday, August 3 at 7 PM

Marley & Me – Sunday, August 20 at 2 PM

Point Break – Thursday, August 31 at 7 PM

Piranha – Thursday, August 31 at 9:30 PM

Children’s Films

The Cary Theater also has “Film Day Fun Day” where children’s movies are played and kids are allowed to talk, play with toys and walk around during the screening.

Rango – Tuesday, August 1 at 11 AM

All Dogs Go To Heaven – Tuesday, August 22 at 11 AM

