Cary and Morrisville Candidates File for 2017 Election

Cary, NC – The filing period is over and now it’s election season in the local area with several seats on the Cary and Morrisville Town Council up for election this year.

Filing for upcoming elections closed on Friday, July 21, 2017. This year, there are no uncontested races in Cary and two uncontested races in Morrisville.

Three Seats Open in Cary

District A

District C

At-Large District

All three incumbents for these seats – Jennifer Robinson, Jack Smith and Ed Yerha respectively – have filed for re-election.

The candidates who have filed are:

District A: Jennifer Robinson, Majid Mohadjer and Radha Ravi Varma

District C: Jack Smith and Kenneth A. Presting

At-Large District: Ed Yerha, Jeff Alan De Deugd and George McDowell

The Cary election is on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Four Seats Open in Morrisville

Mayor

District 2

District 4

At-Large District

Morrisville Councilmember TJ Cawley, who currently represents District 2, is not running for re-election and is instead running for Mayor. All other incumbents – Mark Stohlman, Vicki Scroggins-Johnson and Steve Rao – are running for re-election in their current seat, with both Scroggins-Johnson and Rao running unopposed.

All candidates who have filed are:

Mayor: Mark Stohlman and TJ Cawley

District 2: Guri Burmi and Jerry Windle

District 4: Vicki Scroggins-Johnson

At-Large District: Steve Rao

The Morrisville election is on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. If need be, Cary runoff elections will be on this date as well.

Look Out for Candidate Questionnaires

We will be sending out our Candidate Questionnaires with the same questions going to each person who is running. We will post their responses, in their own words, to CaryCitizen.

We hope this will help you learn about the candidates. CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Steven Depolo and Lindsey Chester.