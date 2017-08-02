Weekend Events: Jamrock, Live Theater and More

Cary, NC – This weekend has a lot in store, with a free music event at the Page-Walker Center, a play at the Cary Arts Center, the North Carolina Courage returning to play at home and much more.

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Parent Chats is an opportunity for parents of children in the Wake County Public School System to talk with Bill Fletcher on the Board of Education and ask questions. It starts at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

The Cary Playwrights’ Forum is starting up its free playwriting workshop for veterans with classes at 7 PM on Thursdays in August. If you are a veteran or active military member, take advantage of this artistic opportunity.

Mac’s Tavern is hosting Bluegrass Night this Thursday at 8 PM. Local band the Grass Cats will be performing.

Friday, August 4, 2017

The Mayton Inn is holding a locally made market, with Cary artisans bringing and selling locally made art, crafts and food. It starts at 5 PM.

Jamrock is free live music event, with a mix of reggae, dancehall, jazz, oldschool rock ‘n’ roll and more. The show starts at 7 PM at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center.

The Cary Arts Center is holding a performance of the classic play “The Women” about the acerbic gossip between a group of friends. The play starts at 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Saturday, August 5, 2017

WakeMed Soccer Park is hosting the Sixth Annual Bella Rose Strides for Babies 5K which raises money for research and awareness for SIDS. The race starts at 8 AM and registration online.

The Cary Theater is hosting a special event for young women, with a screening of Hidden Figures at 1 PM and then a screening of the documentary CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap later that day at 7 PM.

The North Carolina Courage is playing at home, taking on Seattle Reign FC. The game at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park starts at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Neptunes Parlour in Downtown Raleigh is hosting a special showcase for female comedians. Comedians from all across the Triangle will be on stage, starting at 8 PM.

First Friday Jazz is a chance to see local jazz at Circa 1888 in Downtown Raleigh. August’s musicians are the John Dow Jazz Band, performing at 9 PM.

The Upright Citizens Brigade is taking their touring company to Durham’s Carolina Theatre this Friday at 8 PM. Come out to see the famous improv group.

