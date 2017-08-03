Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream Opens in Cary

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Already well known for their ice cream catering, Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream are now open with their first physical store in Cary, treating people to their unique and carefully made ice cream.

Focus on the Craft

Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream, located on Green Level Church Road, has been around in the Triangle for roughly three and a half years, catering ice cream for corporate events and creating custom sundae bars for weddings.

“Then people started asking where to get our ice cream when we’re not at an event,” said Andia Xouris, owner of Andia’s and the creator of its recipes.

While Andia’s also operates a food truck, they continued to try and establish a physical location. When a storefront became available in Autumn 2016, they got to work and opened this past Thursday, July 27, 2017.

One of Andia’s key features are its unique flavors. Xouris has created everything from Orange Jalapeño Creamsicle to a popular baklava flavor that draws on her Greek heritage.

“Every recipe is my baby,” Xouris said.

And all allergens in each flavor are advertised up front in the store.

Xouris also prides what she calls their premium quality, taking each step of the ice cream making process into account. They take milk from a specific dairy in upstate New York for its health and creaminess, they use real ingredients to add to each flavor and they use both an Emery Thompson ice cream maker and a blast freezer to create the final product.

With the blast freezer, the ice cream is kept for 12 hours, making it as solid as possible to avoid any ice crystals or melting edges. The ice cream is gradually cooled, from -30 degrees Fahrenheit to -20, then 0 and scooping temperature is around 8 degrees.

“That gives it the right consistency,” Xouris said. “If it’s not smooth in your mouth, that’s the reason. It wasn’t cooled properly.”

Story and photos by Michael Papich.