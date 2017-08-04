Photos: Music in the Downtown Park

Cary, NC – The new downtown park and fountain have become very popular hangout spots. Now, the Town has add music to the mix.

Music at the Downtown Park

Downtown Park had its dedication on Saturday, June 24, 2017 (see pictures from that event). On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the Town inaugurated a series call Park After Dark with the band Tea Cup Gin.

Last weekend, the Futurebirds from Athens, GA took the stage for an event called Cary Live.

Both events had food and beer trucks. The weather was mild and large crowds turned out. But the vibe stayed low-key, with plenty of room to spread out, tables and chairs, pingpong, chess and foosball.

The next Park After Dark is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 7 PM featuring the Atomic All-Stars.

Story and photos by Hal Goodtree.