Candidate Questionnaire: Mark Stohlman

Morrisville, NC – Mark Stohlman, running for Mayor of Morrisville.

Why are you running?

Why are you running?

The theme of my campaign is “Promises Kept”. We have started more significant road and parks and recreation projects in the past 18 months than we have in the past 18 years. Morrisville has started construction on the 2-mile McCrimmon/NC 54 Bypass, we got funding for widening Morrisville-Carpenter Road to 4 lanes from the railroad tracks to Davis Drive, we’ve started construction on the Hatcher-Crabtree Creek Greenway which will create a world-class greenway from Davis Drive to Lake Crabtree along the banks of Crabtree Creek. We’ve seen the opening of both the Northwest Park near Breckenridge and Church Street Park, which features the area’s only regulation cricket grounds. We will soon begin the renovation of the Morrisville Aquatics and Fitness Center, a project that was approved by voters 5 years ago.

While all these projects have been started, I would like to see them completed, on-time and within budget.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

Complete the road projects outlined above and plan for future improvements to NC 54, McCrimmon Parkway and Aviation Parkway. Complete the major parks and rec projects such as Hatcher-Crabtree Creek Greenway project, renovation of Morrisville Aquatics and Fitness Center and install lights at Church Street Park for expanded field use and cricket tournaments. More school options for Morrisville residents and to maintain our AAA bond ratings with Moody’s, Standard and Poors and Fitch rating agencies, which in turn helps keep our property tax rates low.

Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience

Came to the Triangle in 1993 to attend the UNC Kenan-Flagler School of Business. I first joined the Town Council in 2007 and was elected Mayor in 2013. I have also been an audit advisory member of with RTP Federal Credit Union. Currently a HOA board member with our neighborhood and was recently appointed by the Governor to the Board of Trustees with North Carolina’s Local Government Retirement System. Married to Kelly, an elementary school teacher and have two adult children that attended UNC Chapel Hill.

I’m a North Carolina CPA since 1995 and am currently the Controller for five companies in RTP that support the Pharmaceutical and Clinical Research Organization industries.

Website: www.citizensforstohlman.com

Facebook: Mark Stohlman

eMail: citizensforstohlman@nc.rr.com

