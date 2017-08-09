Cary Chocolatier Wins International Awards

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Chocolate is a popular treat across the country but one Cary chocolatier has taken that interest to a new level, creating premium filled chocolates and winning several top awards from the Academy of Chocolate, including the International Rising Star Award.

Grace Stocker started Chocolat Grace LLC in November 2016 and it has taken hold quickly, with six of her chocolates winning awards from the Academy of Chocolate in its 2017 awards ceremony.

“It was exciting but scary since this was my first competition,” Stocker said. “This year, there was a record number of entries so it raised the bar for competition.”

In the “Filled Chocolates” category where Stocker competed, only nine gold-level awards were given out, three of which went to Stocker’s confections. Stocker also won two silver awards, one bronze and got a distinction with the International Rising Star Award.

“It’s a very special award. Getting a gold is so hard. Even big London shops don’t always do well in this competition,” Stocker said. “To get three golds is very rare. I was competing with the pioneers of British artisanal chocolate.”

Currently, Stocker sells her chocolates through her website but is looking for retail locations where they can be sold and is exploring her options and locations for a potential store of her own some day.

“I’m still a mom so it takes time but now is the time to start,” Stocker said.

