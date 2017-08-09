Weekend Events: Rock Your World, Downtown Food and Flea and More

Cary, NC – We are in for some wet weather this weekend but there is still plenty of fun things to do, from the Rock Your World benefit concert to Downtown Food and Flea and more.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, August 10, 2017

The SAS Junior Championships is on Thursday, with more than 100 golfers aged 12 to 18 from around the area competing at Prestonwood Country Club. The golf championships start at 7 AM.

Chatham Street Wine Market is starting Thursday tastings at its store. Starting at 5 PM, there will be a different guest pouring the wine each week, selecting from a rotating roster of wines.

The Cary Theater is playing original films and documentaries this weekend, starting on Thursday with the Thai comedy Pop Aye at 7 PM and the documentary about obituaries Obit at 9:15 PM.

There are more Thursday event on our calendar.

Friday, August 11, 2017

The Town of Morrisville is changing its name to S’Morrisville for one night only as it holds a free public S’mores event at the S’Morrisville Community Park on S’Morrisville Parkway. This S’Morrisville event starts at 6 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a Celebration of NC Songwriters, including Laurelyn Dossett, Molly McGinn, Kirk Ridge, Jon Shain and FJ Ventre. It is presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

Abbey Road on W Chatham Street in Cary is hosting local band The Lounge Doctors at 9 PM, playing a mix of rock and blues music.

To find more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, August 12, 2017

The Mother Teresa Catholic Mission is holding a yard sale from 8 AM to noon, raising money for building their own church and for ministry work in Uganda. It takes place at the St. Michael Conference Center on High House Road.

The Eighth Annual Rock Your World Concert is a benefit concert to raise money for the Hope for Haiti Foundation and Water for Good. Eddie Money is headlining the show and doors open at 4:30 PM, with games and other events before music starts, all taking place at Koka Booth Amphitheater.

North Carolina FC are back at home, playing against Jacksonville Armada FC. The game is at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and starts at 7:30 PM.

You can find more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Downtown Food and Flea is back in Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary. From noon to 4 PM, you can get local food, crafts, art and more.

Around the Triangle

Country Night at Kings is a big event for all fans of country music. It takes place at Kings North Hills, with food and drinks, a mechanical bull, contests and of course live country music. It starts at 9 PM this Friday.

The North Carolina Museum of Art is hosting a night of local artists performing, with Superchunk, Ex Hex and Waxahatchee. It starts at 7 PM on Saturday.

All this weekend is the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, taking place at the Carolina Theater in Durham. See everything from comedies, dramas and documentaries.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.