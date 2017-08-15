Carolina Hurricanes Special 3–for-1 Game Offer

Cary, NC – Once again, readers of the CaryCitizen.com will have another great 3-for-1 game special. The deal will include a preseason game and two premier games including the HOME OPENER against Minnesota and Eric Staal on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

The Canes made some excellent moves over the summer: signing Scott Darling as goalie, bring back Justin Williams, trading for Marcus Kruger and Trevor van Riemsdyk who played, and roomed, in college with Brett Pesce.

The Canes have one of, if not the best, young defensive corps in the NHL and the front office expects even further improvements with young forwards as all are becoming more comfortable with their roles and being in the NHL.

The prices are for all three games (meaning this is the total for all three games). PLEASE respond, by email, as soon as you can. Payment is needed before the first preseason game but know, once you commit, tickets will be immediately purchased to assure seats in your desired section. We’re getting priority booking for seats before they go on sale to the general public.

Games Included

Wednesday September 20 vs. Tampa Bay Preseason Game

Saturday October 7 vs. Minnesota Wild, HOME OPENER

Friday November 24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Prices

Center Ice $177

Sideline Preferred $145 (inside the blue line)

Sideline $119 (sections 101,122,107,116, right on the goal line)

Lower Level South $103 (Canes shoot twice)

Terrace Preferred $63 (Mezzanine level center ice)

South Goal Zone $39 (Mezzanine level south end, Canes shoot twice) Tixs for each game are cheaper than a movie!

To order, send an email to bfennel11@yahoo.com; be sure to include which section and how many seats you need. This is the best deal anywhere and not offered by any other publication.

Go Canes!

