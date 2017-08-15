Lenny’s Expanding Into Cary As It Rebrands

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Lenny’s Grill and Subs is popular across the South and the chain is expanding into the Triangle and Cary, emphasizing new menu items and outreach to young customers.

Growing Into Cary

Lenny’s Grill and Subs, formerly known as Lenny’s Sub Shop, is opening its first stores in the Triangle with an expansion into Cary, Raleigh and other surrounding cities. Jennifer Benjamin, vice president of franchise and market development, said the restaurant has done well in the Southeast.

“It resonates with the customers here,” Benjamin said. “The Raleigh-Cary area also has a strong, diverse economy and is more stable than other parts of the country.”

Cary has these same attractive qualities, Benjamin said, fitting for a restaurant that is branded toward young people and families.

“It is one of the top 10 growing markets. We felt we should have a greater presence here,” Benjamin said.

There is no set address for Lenny’s Grill and Subs in Cary yet. Lenny’s already has locations in Asheville and Charlotte.

To read the full story, go to FoodCary.com

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Jennifer Benjamin.