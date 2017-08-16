Weekend Events: Dog Film Festival, North Carolina Courage and More

Cary, NC – There is some rocky weather on the horizon but there are still fun things to do this weekend, with the NY Dog Film Festival, the North Carolina Courage will be competing at home and even more on top of that.

Friday, August 18, 2017

Hotdog Hoedown is a Summer hotdog cookout for Cary residents aged 55 and older at the Cary Senior Center. The event starts at noon and is a good way to make new friends.

Free Cheese Friday is a chance to sample wine at Chatham Street Wine Market and pair it with free cheese and crackers. This weekly event starts at 6 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting live comedy with comedian Gid Pool. Pool has a long career in the stand-up circuit, with accolades such as “Best in Show” at the Edinburgh Festival and winner of the California Comedy Conference. The show starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Good Hope Farm is holding a workday for volunteers to come and do some farm work. This Saturday, volunteers will be weeding the fields and spreading wood chips. No farming or gardening experience necessary. It starts at 9 AM with registration online.

The Cary Theater is hosting the NY Dog Film Festival, with short films and documentaries about dogs and best of all, you can bring your dog into the theater for this rare time. It screens at 11 AM and 1 PM.

The North Carolina Courage are playing at home against the Washington Spirit. This game at WakeMed Soccer Park starts at 3:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Natural Selections is a big event at Raleigh’s Museum of Natural Sciences with dozens of North Carolina breweries giving fresh samples of their beers and ciders. It starts at 7 PM with a chance to vote on your favorites as well.

Triangle Table Tennis is holding its two-person table tennis tournament in Morrisville. Teams from all across the country will be here to compete so come see some of the best players compete. The tournament is on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Rowdy Square Dance is a live dance and music event at Monkey Bottom Artists’ Collaborative in Durham. Bring your own food and drinks and join in with the dancing. It starts at 7:30 PM on Friday.

