Goldfish Swim School Opening First NC Location in Cary

Cary, NC – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say two children die of unintentional drowning in the United States every day. A new swim school opening in Cary looks to not only educate children on how to swim but also make it fun.

Safety Around Water

Goldfish Swim School is a nationwide series of schools aimed at teaching children from four months to 12 years old how to swim, with a new location coming to Kildaire Farm Road in Cary this year.

Manuel Alex, who owns the Cary location with his wife Danelle, said the philosophy behind the school is teaching familiarity with water.

“Every student needs an appreciation of water itself,” Alex said. ‘Comfort leads to confidence and confidence leads to capability.”

While part of Goldfish Swim School is about teaching children how they can enjoy the water and have fun, safety is an integral component for Alex.

“I want to do anything I can offer that will help a child from being a statistic,” Alex said. “I also run a non-profit in the area to teach about water safety. Everyone should take swim lessons, even if it’s not with us.”

Importance of Education

Alex said he and his family had a history with Cary even before moving here, often driving through or stopping by on trips to Emerald Isle.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to live in this area,” Alex said.

But aside from living in the area, Alex said he wanted to open a swim school in Cary because statistically, Cary ranked sixth for participation in swimming. Cary is also close to large swimming groups such as the Tarheel Swimming Association and Marlins of Raleigh and is home to the Triangle Aquatic Center.

Alex himself studied education in college and has taught everything from surfing to kayaking.

“With the Goldfish Swim School, I still have the education side but I also have the passion for the water,” Alex said.

Goldfish Swim School is opening at 2980 Kildaire Farm Rd. in early November, with registrations opening in September. There is also a school opening in Wake Forest at 14660 Falls of Neuse.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Danelle Alex.