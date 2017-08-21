Candidate Questionnaire: TJ Cawley

Morrisville, NC – This is an installment in our Candidate 2017 series, in which candidates get to respond in their own words to the same three questions.

We publish the responses in the order we receive them. This questionnaire is submitted by TJ Cawley, running for Mayor of Morrisville.

Why are you running?

In Morrisville, we are fortunate to have an ideal location, an award winning town staff, a thriving business community, great neighborhoods and wonderful, engaged citizens. We need to address our basic needs of safety, security and transportation, but there’s so much more to Morrisville.

I have an obligation to give the voters a clear choice between ordinary and extraordinary. Our citizens want a Mayor with a vision for progress who will implement new ideas to benefit our community as a whole. We need a leader who will make bold decisions that put our citizens first.

Send a message that you want real, positive change, not just talk, from our elected leaders. Join me – a husband, father and community volunteer – to make a better Morrisville.

My name is TJ Cawley, and I ask for your vote on Tuesday November 7, 2017 to Greenlight Morrisville’s Future.

What are your top three priorities and how will you accomplish them?

Accelerate road widening and turn lane projects to reduce congestion, especially on Chapel Hill Road, McCrimmon Parkway and Aviation Parkway, including bicycle and pedestrian facilities all the way to Lake Crabtree on Aviation Parkway. Collaborate with the Wake County Board of Education to continue providing high quality, accountable neighborhood schools for all our students. As a parent committed to our children’s future, I am always seeking opportunities to make a difference. At Weatherstone Elementary School I led National Walk to School Days and Chaired the Health and Wellness Committee. Our committee was so successful keeping students, staff and families active and healthy, that the Advocates for Health in Action presented us the Brains and Bodies Award. Foster a culture of innovation and environmental stewardship by pursuing solar energy, increasing recycling and encouraging infrastructure for hybrid and electric vehicles to make Morrisville the leading smart sustainable town in our region.

Give us a brief bio and tell us about your relevant experience

I’m originally from New York, and have lived in Morrisville for over 10 years, where I’ve served as an elected member of the Town Council since 2013. I’ve been married to my wife Kathy for 16 years, and we have three great kids – Katie, Shannon and Ryan. I graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce, and had a successful career in finance. I am a true public servant, volunteering in our local schools, and serving at the community, state and national level on many boards and advisory commissions, including: Youth Thrive, Capital Area Friends of Transit, Advocates for Health in Action, Green Hope Business Alliance, and Volunteer Chair of the East Meets West Festival which recently won first place in the nation for promoting Cultural Diversity. I am not just a figurehead who attends meetings. I roll up my sleeves, and do the work necessary to turn ideas into action to enhance the lives of those around me.

Website: www.TJ4Morrisville.org

Facebook: TJ4Morrisville

Twitter: @TJCawleyTweets

Email: TJCawley@gmail.com

Phone: (919) 539-9683

