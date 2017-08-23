Weekend Events: Lazy Daze, Art Loop and More

Cary, NC – It is an art-filled weekend in Cary, with the Final Friday Art Loop, the 41st Lazy Daze, plus documentaries screening and North Carolina FC returning to compete at home.

Thursday, August 24, 2017

The Cary Theater is playing documentaries and independent films this weekend. Starting on Thursday, you can see the documentary about the events in Ferguson Whose Streets? at 2 and 9:30 PM and the political thriller Norman at 7 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting at 6:30 PM in the town hall chambers. If you’re ever interested in what’s going on around town and want to see it for yourself, this is always open to the public.

Friday, August 25, 2017

Waverly Wine Walk is an event at Waverly Place where stores have special deals and you can sample wine all over the shopping center. All donations go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, starting at 5 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is a chance to visit art galleries all over Cary while also meeting the artists who created the art on display. All of these receptions start at 6 PM with locations across Cary.

Going Sane is a documentary event at the Cary Theater about mental healthcare in the United States. The filmmakers will also have a Q&A at the end that anyone can participate in, with the screening starting at 7 PM.

Saturday, August 26, 2017

The Downtown Cary Farmers Market starts at 8 AM at the Ivey-Ellington House. Shop with local farmers to get fresh produce direct from the source.

Lazy Daze returns to Cary, starting at 9 AM on Saturday and 12:30 PM on Sunday at Town Hall Campus. This is Cary’s signature event, in its 41st year. Browse handmade arts & crafts from original artisans, and also check out food, a beer garden and hear live music on several stages throughout the festival.

This Saturday, North Carolina FC returns home to play the New York Cosmos. This will be a tough game but it should be exciting, starting at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Friday Night Tribute is a free outdoor concert event in Raleigh at Midtown Square. This Friday night, see a tribute to the music of Bob Marley, starting at 7 PM.

The Monster Drawing Rally is a live art event at the North Carolina Museum of Art, with nearly 80 artists taking the stage to demonstrate their ability. The show starts at 5:30 PM.

Grammy and Dove Award-winning artist PJ Morton is coming to Durham’s Motorco to play his jazz and R&B music. The concert begins at 8 PM.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree.